Doctor Who, Loki S02, The Flash, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, The Flash, Loki, Community, James Gunn/DCU, WWE Elimination Chamber, Star Trek, and tons more!
With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Incubus with "Dig," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes some welcome additions to Big Finish's Doctor Who 60th Anniversary audio drama event, The Flash stars Danielle Panabaker, Teddy Sears & John Wesley Shipp checking in on social media as filming on the finale rolls on (and we have an overview for S09E05), recent cinematic adventures" impacting Disney+'s Loki Season 2, Alison Brie & Danny Pudi channel Gotye (and a Community update), DC Studios' James Gunn dropping DCU teases & answering questions on social media, WWE Elimination Chamber eliminated any originality in its main event's ending, and Star Trek ("The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Picard" & more) star Michael Dorn channeling Worf to deal with some haters.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Loki S02, The Flash, James Gunn/DCU & More!
Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's Breaking Bad, HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, TNT's AEW Rampage, Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s 1923, Crunchyroll & more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 19, 2023:
James Gunn on Batman/Superman Ages, DCU Announcements Timeline & More
Roman Reigns Defeats Sami Zayn in Elimination Chamber Main Event
Breaking Bad Starring Penn Badgley? You Star Tested for Jesse Pinkman
The Flash: John Wesley Shipp Shares Heartfelt Message; S09E05 Overview
Community Movie Update; Alison Brie, Danny Pudi Do Right By Gotye
The Girls on the Bus: HBO Max's Melissa Benoist-Starrer Wraps Filming
Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 6 Preview: Mike Needs A Favor
WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: Can Sami Zayn Do The Impossible?
AEW Rampage Slam Dunk: Keith Lee Returns on Very Disrespectful Show
Is Loki Impacted by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? (SPOILERS)
Why Tony Khan Just Can't Stop Losing, Even When He Should Win
Rabbit Hole Preview: Kiefer Sutherland's John Weir Makes Things Happen
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E02 Preview: Last Chance at First Contact?
Want to Buy WWE? Then You'll Need to Start With About $9 Billion
James Gunn Offers Interesting Response to Poll Regarding DCU Future
The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 16 "Exposed" Preview Finds Lucy Undercover
The Flash Season 9: Panabaker, Sears Check-In From Finale Filming
1923 Season 1 E07 "The Rule of Five Hundred" Images, Overview Released
Star Wars Has "Qui-Gon" Too Far with Spinoffs for Liam Neeson's Liking
Star Trek: Picard: Michael Dorn on How Worf Helped Hit Back At Haters
Violet Evergarden The Movie Tops Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Releases For May
X-Men '97, Warrior Nun, Ironheart, TLOU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
How Brock Samson's Doing in The Daily LITG, 18th of February, 2023
Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Michelle Gomez, Georgia Tennant & More
