Star Trek, Doctor Who, The Sandman, Saul & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

My head used to swim from the perfume I smelled/My hands kinda fumbled with her white plastic belt/I'd taste her baby pink lipstick, and that's when I'd melt/She'd whisper in my ear tonight she really was mine/Get back in front and put some hair oil on

Buddy Holly was singing his very last song/With your arms around your girl, you try to sing along/It felt pretty good… Whoo!/Really had a good time/Hot patootie, bless my soul/Really love that Rock and Roll… and BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Soundtrack for "Hot Patootie (Bless My Soul)" from Meat Loaf as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard EP answering some Season 3 questions, AMC's Better Call Saul spending some quality time with Gene Takovic (Bob Odenkirk), Paramount+ getting some tough love, BBC's Doctor Who 60th anniversary special director not dropping a new logo, Netflix's Locke & Key reveals a new key, Netflix's The Sandman shares previews that put to rest the Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), and Triple H getting creative control in the WWE. Plus, we look at What We Do in the Shadows, Paper Girls, WWE Raw, Quantum Leap, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Ahsoka, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Titans, Paper Girls, Irma Vep & tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, July 26, 2022:

Better Call Saul S06E10 Thoughts: Old Habits Die Hard for Gene

Star Trek: Picard S03 EP Confirms Seven's Rank, "Nod" to Tasha Yar

80+ Cosplay Images from SDCC 2022: Muppets, Madman, Mando & More

Locke and Key Season 3 New Key Lets You Unlock Your Inner Animal

What We Do in the Shadows S04E04 Promo: Guillermo vs Nandor, Round #2?

Paper Girls Sneak Preview: For Erin, The Future Is (Literally) Now

WWE Raw Preview: Return of the McMahon/Helmsley Era

Better Call Saul: Odenkirk, Seehorn vs Reddit Theories; S06E10 Key Art

Quantum Leap Showrunner Shake-Up Sees Martin Gero Taking Over Role

The Sandman Scenes Preview Christie's Lucifer, Howell-Baptiste's Death

WWE to Record Vince McMahon Hush Money Payments as Expenses

Doctor Who: When a 60th Anniversary Logo ISN'T a 60th Anniversary Logo

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Preview: Time for A Vacation Adventure

Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson: "There's No Dialing It In" with Star Wars

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S02E03 Preview: Spear Goes Exploring

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Just Wants to Focus on "Annihilating" Heroes

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Gizmo Love Life, Vampire Wedding & More

Triple H to Take Over Creative in Wake of Vince McMahon's Retirement

Paramount+? We Need to Talk Because to Be Honest? It's You, Not Us

Paper Girls Star Sofia Rosinsky on Mac, Series Adapt & More: Interview

Irma Vep Filled with Recurring Moments from Olivier Assayas Films

Seinfeld, Daredevil, Armor Wars, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

