Rick and Morty/James Gunn Conspiracy? BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 Feb 22

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Sia for "Cheap Thrills" (check out the video at the end of our recap), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes the Rick and Morty & James Gunn conspiracy deepening, BBC America's Killing Eve offering preview images/key art, Superman & Lois/Naomi/Batwoman/DC's Legends of Tomorrow offer episode overviews, HBO Max's Young Justice: Phantoms releases a midseason trailer, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power pushes back on diversity flack, AMC's Better Call Saul makes major Season 6 announcements, Hulu's Futurama standoff with John DiMaggio continues, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building star Steve Martin offers some Season 2 BTS looks, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we have SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, February 11, 2022:

Big Sky Season 2 E09 Preview Images: Jenny & Cassie Search for Answers

Killing Eve Season 4 Images & Key Art Preview The Final Obsession

The Walking Dead Season 11B Images: Ezekiel & Carol Reunited & More

Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Marks Series Filming Wrap

Quantum Leap: NBC Taps Helen Shaver to Direct & EP Reboot Pilot

Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Not Moving Forward at Disney+

Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews Released & More

The Walking Dead Finale Starting to Hit Norman Reedus (And Now Us)

Young Justice Season 4 Returns This Spring; Midseason Trailer Released

Fear the Walking Dead S07B Images: The Drumbeats of War Grow Louder

Big Sky Season 2: Constance Zimmer Joins Cast in Key Recurring Role

Tony Khan Drops Out of Florida Congressional Race

The Boys Season 3: Don't Overlook Buster Beaver & His Pizza Pals

Better Call Saul Returns This April: Details, Preview Images & More

Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!

Superman & Lois S02E05 Preview Images Find Drama on Sarah's Big Day

Batwoman S03E12 Preview: Does Marquis Have the Answer Alice Needs?

Star Trek LGBTQ Actors Open Up About Their Journeys to "Discovery"

Futurama: John DiMaggio Appreciates Support & Promises Updates

Only Murders In The Building BTS Images Reveal S02 Guest Star & More

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Addresses Diversity Complaints

Shining Vale: STARZ Unleashes Trailer for Courteney Cox Horror Series

CM Punk Wins Rematch Against MJF in Team-Up with Jon Moxley

The Simpsons Talk "The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show" 25 Years Later

S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Bel-Air & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 Feb 22

And here's a round-up of our reviews from the past twenty-four hours, including SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World:

Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E03 Review: Youth Group Lock-In From Hell

