The Flash/Batwoman, Arcane, DC's Stargirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You (you), you are (you are) my universe/And I (I) just want (just want) to put you first/And you (you), you are (you are) my universe/And you make my world light up inside… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to BTS & Coldplay for "My Universe" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Javicia Leslie dropping a ten-ton Batwoman tease for The CW's The Flash Season 9, Henry Cavill professing his love for Netflix & League of Legends' Arcane, Netflix sharing new Warrior Nun Season 2 images, and Brec Bassinger discussing what she knew & when she knew it about the ending of The CW's DC's Stargirl.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash/Batwoman, Arcane, DC's Stargirl & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Amazon's The Boys, Netflix's Wednesday, WWE, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, HBO Max's Welcome to Derry, AEW/Elon Musk, One Piece Red, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, November 10, 2022:

Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle, SNL Cast Check In From Read-Thru

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 23 "Family" Opening Has Us Worried

AEW Dynamite Preview: Title Tournament, Moxley, MJF, Saraya, More

Brec Bassinger Discusses DC's Stargirl End, Says Series Was Shopped

Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle Gets "Morgan Freeman-Esque" Return

Warrior Nun Season 2 Images, Season 1 Recap Video Released

The Boys EP Seth Rogen Teases Season 4, Gen V; Diabolical S02 Update

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton Preview Nevermore Academy

Road Dogg Jesse James Says He Was Better In WWE Than Bret Hart

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Joins Mastodon, Posts Behind the Scenes Look

WWE Reportedly Eyeing John Cena In-Ring Return At WrestleMania?

Beavis And Butt-Head Return In This Nostalgic Auction Listing

The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride Share Some Great Finale Teases

Welcome to Derry: HBO Max "It" Prequel Series Finds Showrunners

Elon Musk Gives WWE "Official" Status on Twitter But Snubs AEW

Arcane: Henry Cavill Finds Netflix, League of Legends Series "Amazing"

The Flash Season 9: Javicia Leslie REALLY Misses Her Batwoman Costume

One Piece Red: Colleen Clinkenbeard on Voicing Monkey D. Luffy & More

For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get

Ironheart, Reacher, MST3K, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

