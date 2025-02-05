Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us, High Potential, Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, Travis Kelce/Super Bowl LIX, First Word on Horror, ABC's High Potential, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, NBC's Night Court, CBS's Tracker, Prime Video's Invincible, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix's WWE Raw, HBO's The Last of Us, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Tyler Hoechlin/DC Studios' Superman, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Netflix's One Piece, Neil Gaiman, and more.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 5, 2025:

The Rookie S07E05 "Til Death" Sneak Peek: Lucy Goes to Tim For Advice

Travis Kelce Calls Out Media for Fueling NFL Refs/Chiefs Conspiracy

First Word on Horror Shares Docuseries Look Before This Week's Debut

High Potential S01E12: "Partners," S01 Finale "Let's Play!" Previews

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Clip: Double Trouble for Peter

Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares "Age Against The Machine" BTS Looks

Tracker Season 2: Justin Hartley Posts Ep. 9: "The Disciple" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 6: "The Gala" Image Gallery Released

Invincible Season 3 Episode 1: Mark's Gotten A Whole Lot Stronger

The Lincoln Lawyer: Constance Zimmer Set for Season 4 Guest Arc

WWE Raw: Rumble Fallout Shows Tony Khan How Real Wrestling Is Done

The Last of Us Season 2 Showrunners on Abby, Casting Kaitlyn Dever

Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple Gives Fans Reason to "Believe" in Season 4

Superman Star David Corenswet "Very, Very Classy Guy": Tyler Hoechlin

Buffy Sequel Series Co-Showrunner: "This Job Is a Dream Come True"

One Piece Season 2 Wraps Production; Ep. 201 Image Released

Former Nanny Files Lawsuit Against Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer

Buffy Returns, The Sandman, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

