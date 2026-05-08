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Tracker, Doctor Who, Criminal Minds & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Tracker, Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a big Season 3 finale tease as Russell faces serious trouble.

Doctor Who, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Ghostbusters bring fresh updates, trailers, and major franchise news.

SNL and SNL UK score multiple highlights, from sharp sketches and promos to an official Season 2 renewal.

Law & Order, SVU, Elsbeth, Ghosts, and more round out a packed TV lineup with previews, renewals, and reveals.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order, SNL/SNL UK, Tracker, Doctor Who, Devil May Cry, Ghostbusters, Blue Eye Samurai, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Cape Fear, Law & Order: SVU, Ghosts, Elsbeth, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 8th, 2026:

Law & Order Reportedly Renewed by NBC, Returning for Season 26

Ungrateful Fans Aren't Excited Enough For John Cena's Announcement

SNL: "Skit Season," Matt Damon's Reality Check, "Ben" Confusion & More

Tracker S03 Finale Images: Jensen Ackles's Russell Is In Bad Shape

Darby Allin Title Reign Stays on Rails at AEW Dynamite and Collision

SNL UK: "British Pork" Ad Actor Has Message for George Fouracres

Larry David Wastes No Time Annoying President Obama in New Promo

Doctor Who: Jo Martin on Fugitive Doctor, "Circuit Breaker" & New Look

Devil May Cry Season 2: Papa Roach & Hanumankind Will "See U in Hell"

Ghostbusters Animated Series: New Annecy Info; Dan Aykroyd Set as EP

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Set for Annecy Animation Festival Spotlight

SNL UK Renewed: Returning This September for 12-Episode Series 2

Young World Author Soman Chainani Eyeing TV Series Adaptation

Ann Droid: BBC Previews Diane Morgan's New BBC Comedy Series

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Knockouts Title Defended Tonight

Clifford the Big Red Dog Getting Rebooted; Set for PBS Kids in 2027

Disney/Marvel, The Punisher, Good Omens 3 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Trailer: Uh-Oh, Voit's Got a Fan

Cape Fear Official Trailer: Evil Comes Calling for Anna & Tom

Half Man Season 1 Episode 3 Preview: Niall Faces a Tough Decision

The Hunting Party S02E13: "Xander Wax": Our Season 2 Finale Preview

Law & Order: SVU S27E20 "Old Friends" Preview: Squad Room in Turmoil

Law & Order Season 25: Check Out Our S25E20: "Once Burned" Preview

Ghosts S05E19: "Gate-gate" Preview; Season 5 Finale Images Released

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E19: Mandy's Got Some Competition

Elsbeth S03E18: "Murder from Scratch": A Little Old-Fashioned Murder

Would David Letterman Have Jay Leno as a Guest on His Netflix Show?

Avatar: The Last Airbender S02 Posters: Aang, Sokka, Katara & Toph

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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