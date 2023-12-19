Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arkham, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Jonathan Majors, mcu, Night Court, rick and morty, stranger things, Warhammer 40000, warrior, wednesday

Warrior, Night Court, Jonathan Majors/MCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wednesday, Night Court, Jonathan Majors, Stranger Things, Doctor Who, Warrior, Arkham, Rick and Morty & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Wednesday, NBC's Night Court, Amazon Studios' Warhammer 40,000, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Jonathan Majors/MCU, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, BBC's Doctor Who, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Max's Warrior, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Max's Arkham, Elon Musk/John Oliver, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Carol Kane/Andy Kaufman, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Tencent's Blossoms Shanghai, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wednesday, Night Court, Warhammer 40,000, Jonathan Majors/MCU, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, Warrior, Arkham, Rick and Morty, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

Night Court Stuffs Our Stockings with Holiday Episode Preview Images

Warhammer 40,000: Amazon Studios, Games Workshop Reach Full Agreement

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Offers Holiday Guide to Answer Questions

Jonathan Majors Has Been Fired By Marvel Following Guilty Verdict

WWE Raw: Christmas Comes Early for True Wrestling Fans Tonight

Stranger Things Not One, Long Dungeons & Dragons Campaign: Duffers

Doctor Who: BBC Releases Another Round of Christmas Special Images

Superman: Legacy: "Many Strong Feelings" on Trunks/No Trunks: Gunn

Warrior Canceled By Max But Does Netflix Move Offer Series Hope?

SNL Cut for Time Sketches: Paperless Post; Kearney on Family/Holidays

Was Arkham Ever Set in "The Batman" Universe or Was It Always DCU?

Elon Musk Gets Brutal Year-End Reality Check from John Oliver (VIDEO)

My Hero Academia Season 7 Set for May 2024 Debut & More (TRAILER)

Rick and Morty: The Anime Sneak Preview: A Crisis of Infinite Ricks

Star Trek: SNW Star Carol Kane on Taxi, Andy Kaufman's Worldly Prank

Scott Pilgrim: McGregor Wears His Love for Winstead on His Shirt

Blossoms Shanghai: War Kar-Wai TV Series Premieres on December 27th

