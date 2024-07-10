Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

#RIPCartoonNetwork in The Daily LITG, 10th of July 2024

#RIPCartoonNetwork trending topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

RIPCartoonNetwork in The Daily LITG, 10th of July 2024
RIPCartoonNetwork

The ten most popular stories yesterday: RIPCartoonNetwork

  1. #RIPCartoonNetwork Trends as Animation Industry Concerns Grow (VIDEO)
  2. The DC Comics Absolute Universe Creative Line-Up Revealed For October
  3. First Look At Absolute Batman And What It Means For Absolute Universe
  4. DC Will Publish Two Narrative Strands For DC All-In Including Absolute
  5. McDonald's Partners With Jujutsu Kaisen For New Garlic Sauce
  6. Lois Lane Finally Acts On Clark Kent's Conflict Of Interest (Spoilers)
  7. The Ultimates #2 Brings A New Look At America (Spoilers)
  8. Facts Care About Your Feelings In Green Lantern #13 (Spoilers)
  9. The History Of The X-Men After Krakoa, Revealed (Spoilers)
  10. Grant Morrison Will Make Magic Happen For You, Via Kickstarter

LITG one year ago, The Golden Batmobile

 

McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set
Batmobile Credit: McFarlane Toys
  1. McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set
  2. Superman & Lois: The CW's Brad Schwartz on Why Series Was Renewed
  3. 78 Cosplay Shots From London Film And Comic-Con 2023
  4. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In July 2023
  5. Marvel To Offer Ms Marvel's Fallen Friend Bonus Material, Digitally

  1. Marvel's First Werewolf by Night in Marvel Tales #116, Up for Auction
  2. Zombie by Bill Everett Debuts in Menace #5, up for Auction
  3. 1954 Debut of Ken Hale, Gorilla-Man of the Avengers, up for Auction
  4. Stan Lee Made the Case For Horror Comics in 1953, Menace #7 at Auction
  5. Marvel & Stan Lee Published "The Walking Dead" Zombie Comic in 1954
  6. The Rare Mysteries of 1946's Liberty Comics #14, up for Auction
  7. Comic Store In Your Future – Basic Marketing Now Voided?
  8. Resident Alien Season 3: Co-Creator Hogan Making Stan Lee-Style Cameo
  9. Claudia Christian & Brian Bolland Accept Hall Of Fame Awards At LFCC
  10. Claudia Christian in The Daily LITG, 9th of July 2023

stranger things
Image: Screencap
  1. Stranger Things 4: Hellfire Club Members Metallica Post Eddie "Duet"
  2. Hellfire Gala Leak Reveals New X-Men Team (Spoilers)
  3. The Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan Shares Filming Wrap Thanks
  4. We Taste Test the New Casey's Exclusive MTN DEW Overdrive
  5. The Orville: New Horizons S03E06 Review: A Road Traveled Too Far
  6. Snoop Dogg as Cryptkeeper in Tales From The Crip with Rodney Barnes
  7. Which Pokémon To Use Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
  8. When DC Demanded A White Character For Milestone's Blood Syndicate
  9. Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League – Superman #1 Preview:
  10. Jason Aaron's Original Thor Pitch For Gorr, But Didn't Like The Name
  11. 50 Cosplay Photos From London Film And Comic Con LFCC Day One
  12. The Boys Omnibus Selling Out – How Many Copies Are Left?
  13. The Return Of Ed Brubaker & Jason Lutes, The Fall
  14. Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 Gets 4th Printing, Dan Brereton Cover
  15. Ice Cream Man, Stray Dogs, Spawn & Skybound X – Image SDCC Exclusives
  16. The Panels I'll Be Moderating At London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022
  17. No Marvel Or IDW Comics For Britain Next Week
  18. Vampirella: Year One #1 Launches With 51,700 Orders
  19. Heading To London Film & Comic Con in The Daily LITG, July 8th 2022

Captain America Has Always Been Political- Daily LITG, 10th July 2021
Captain America Has Always Been Political
  1. Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"
  2. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
  3. Superman's Son Stands For Truth, Justice, But Not The American Way
  4. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
  5. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer
  6. Max Allan Collins & Terry Beatty Object To DC's Treatment of Wild Dog
  7. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Trailer: Will You Answer The Doctor's Call?
  8. Robert Kirkman & Jason Howard Launch C.O.D.E in August
  9. Evolving Skies Peek: Japan's Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream Art Leaks
  10. Grant Morrison Confirms Original 5G Plans For Superman & The Authority
  11. The Human Target From Tom King and Greg Smallwood (UPDATE)
  12. Death Of Doctor Strange Spins Off Into Avengers and Strange Academy
  13. Double Walker, Graphic Novel from Michael Conrad & Noah Bailey
  14. Ahoy Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution
  15. Taboo Still Writing And Jeffrey Veregge Now Drawing Spirit Rider
  16. Deadpool: Black, White And Blood Drops From Five Issues To Four
  17. John Ridley/Juann Cabal Black Panther Delayed 3 Months Until November
  18. Aquaman & Green Arrow Team Up In Deep Target #1 From DC in October
  19. DCBS and InStockTrades Reduce Marvel Discounts Available
  20. London's Orbital Comics Gallery Welcomed Comic Creators Last Night
  21. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done, The Daily LITG, 9th July 2021

Robert Picardo, Superman 5G gossip and more dominated traffic. But there is always quite a range, and a new Image Comics crossover was promised.

  1. Star Trek: Robert Picardo Responds to Picard Season Two Rumors
  2. Gossip: The Future of Superman, Jonathan Kent and 5G at DC Comics
  3. Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong Returns with Darkside Collectibles
  4. Dungeons & Dragons Adds Disclaimer To Some Legacy Titles
  5. New Lord of The Rings Witch King and Frodo Statue from Weta Workshop
  6. The Ballad of Wolverine and Jean Grey in X-Force #10 (Spoilers)
  7. X-Men's Cable Lands in 2020 With New Revoltech Figure
  8. Marvel Comics Bringing The N-Word Back Into Print (Update)
  9. Transformers Go Retro With New PCS Collectibles Generation 1 Statues
  10. You'll Never Believe What Happened Between These Two Thor #4 Panels

The concerns of two years ago seemed trivial one year ago.

  1. Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
  2. Now Arthur Suydam Offers to Pay Harley's Joker For Cover 'Reference'
  3. Games Workshop Shows Off New Sisters of Battle for 40k
  4. X-Cellent #1 by Peter Milligan and Mike Allred to Fight Culture War, From Marvel in 2020
  5. DC and Rooster Teeth Sitting in a Tree, M-A-K-I-N-G RWBY and gen:LOCK Comics

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Howard Porter, artist on JLA, The Flash, The Ray, Justice League 3000, Scooby Apocalypse.
  • Bob Larkin, painted cover artist for Marvel and DC.
  • Doug TenNapel, creator of Earthworm Jim, Creature Tech.
  • Matt Campbell, artist on Mythica.
  • Nicolas Grivel, former senior editor at Hachette France.
  • Neil Loughrie, former publishing coordinator at Boom.
  • Jason Badower, art director at Spacedog.
  • Gerard Jones, co-creator of Prime and Hulk 2099, writer on Justice League, is currently incarcerated for charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.
  • Sandra Chang, artist on Green Hornet, Kato, Sin Metal Sirens, and Blowjob.
  • Tom Mason, Malibu writer/editor on Robotech, Shattered Earth, Paranoia.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

