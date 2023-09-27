Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, amptp, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, chevy chase, community, creature commandos, gen v, howard stern, jade cargill, rick and morty, warner bros discovery, wga, what we do in the shadows, wwe
WGA Strike Ends, Community/Chevy Chase & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WGA, Community/Chevy Chase, WWDITS, Gen V, WWE/Jade Cargill, Rick and Morty, Howard Stern/Bill Maher & more!
With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WGA/AMPTP/SAG-AFTRA, CollegeHumor/Dropout, AEW/Warner Bros. Discovery, Community/Chevy Chase, Brooke Hogan/Hulk Hogan, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Apple TV+'s The Enfield Poltergeist, Max's Creature Commandos, Hulu & Moonlighting, Prime Video's Gen V, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, WWE/Jade Cargill, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Howard Stern/Bill Maher, BBC's Time, ESPN's ManningCast, FOX's Bob's Burgers, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: WGA/AMPTP, AEW/Warner Bros. Discovery, Community/Chevy Chase, What We Do in the Shadows, Creature Commandos, Gen V, WWE/Jade Cargill, Rick and Morty, Howard Stern/Bill Maher & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 27, 2023:
CollegeHumor Has Officially Been Rebranded To Dropout
Writers' Strike Ends at 12:01 AM Wednesday; WGA Shares Deal Details
AEW: Tony Khan Open to Partners, "Would Love" Longer WBD Deal & More
Community: Yvette Nicole Brown's Perfect 3-Word Chevy Chase Response
Brooke Hogan Shoots on Hulk Hogan After Ditching Dad's Wedding
WWE NXT Preview: The Global Heritage Invitational Finals Tonight
What We Do in the Shadows Eyeing End of November for Season 6 Shoot
The Enfield Poltergeist: "Conjuring 2"-Inspiring Case Gets Docuseries
Judgment Day Retains Tag Titles on WWE Raw; AEW No Match for WWE
SAG-AFTRA: No Meetings with AMPTP This Week; Avoid "Speculation"
Drew McIntyre's Epic WWE Raw Heel Turn Shows AEW How It's Done
Creature Commandos: James Gunn All About DCU "Strange and Unsung"
Moonlighting: One of The Greatest TV Shows Ever Hits Hulu In October
Gen V Preview: Godolkin University PSA Offers Guide to Safe Super Sex
Stranger Things: The First Shadow Cast Announcement BTS Video Posted
WWE Makes It Official with Jade Cargill, Even Lets Her Keep Her Name
Rick and Morty/Justin Roiland: Adult Swim Doing Right by New Voices
Howard Stern, Bill Maher Reach "Tentative Agreement"; BFFs Again
Community Not "Funny Enough" or "Hard-Hitting Enough": Chevy Chase
Time Series 2: BBC Previews Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey Prison Drama
Rick and Morty, "Buffy" Reunion, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
GTO Creator Frustrated at Publisher for Favoring TV Special Over Manga
ManningCast "Auditions": Peyton & Eli Need a Third Host Fast (VIDEO)
Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 1 Images; Favorite Belcher Adventures
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.