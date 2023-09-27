Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, amptp, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, chevy chase, community, creature commandos, gen v, howard stern, jade cargill, rick and morty, warner bros discovery, wga, what we do in the shadows, wwe

WGA Strike Ends, Community/Chevy Chase & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WGA/AMPTP/SAG-AFTRA, CollegeHumor/Dropout, AEW/Warner Bros. Discovery, Community/Chevy Chase, Brooke Hogan/Hulk Hogan, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Apple TV+'s The Enfield Poltergeist, Max's Creature Commandos, Hulu & Moonlighting, Prime Video's Gen V, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, WWE/Jade Cargill, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Howard Stern/Bill Maher, BBC's Time, ESPN's ManningCast, FOX's Bob's Burgers, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 27, 2023:

CollegeHumor Has Officially Been Rebranded To Dropout

Writers' Strike Ends at 12:01 AM Wednesday; WGA Shares Deal Details

AEW: Tony Khan Open to Partners, "Would Love" Longer WBD Deal & More

Community: Yvette Nicole Brown's Perfect 3-Word Chevy Chase Response

Brooke Hogan Shoots on Hulk Hogan After Ditching Dad's Wedding

WWE NXT Preview: The Global Heritage Invitational Finals Tonight

What We Do in the Shadows Eyeing End of November for Season 6 Shoot

The Enfield Poltergeist: "Conjuring 2"-Inspiring Case Gets Docuseries

Judgment Day Retains Tag Titles on WWE Raw; AEW No Match for WWE

SAG-AFTRA: No Meetings with AMPTP This Week; Avoid "Speculation"

Drew McIntyre's Epic WWE Raw Heel Turn Shows AEW How It's Done

Creature Commandos: James Gunn All About DCU "Strange and Unsung"

Moonlighting: One of The Greatest TV Shows Ever Hits Hulu In October

Gen V Preview: Godolkin University PSA Offers Guide to Safe Super Sex

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Cast Announcement BTS Video Posted

WWE Makes It Official with Jade Cargill, Even Lets Her Keep Her Name

Rick and Morty/Justin Roiland: Adult Swim Doing Right by New Voices

Howard Stern, Bill Maher Reach "Tentative Agreement"; BFFs Again

Community Not "Funny Enough" or "Hard-Hitting Enough": Chevy Chase

Time Series 2: BBC Previews Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey Prison Drama

GTO Creator Frustrated at Publisher for Favoring TV Special Over Manga

ManningCast "Auditions": Peyton & Eli Need a Third Host Fast (VIDEO)

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 1 Images; Favorite Belcher Adventures

