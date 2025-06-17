Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Unbiased Review: Aw Yeah, It's Goldberg Time

The Chadster reviews WWE Raw's AMAZING return of Goldberg, Asuka's triumphant comeback, and why Tony Khan invaded his dreams again! So unfair! 🤬🏆

Article Summary Goldberg returns to WWE Raw and proves why legends outshine AEW’s so-called “young stars.”

Asuka’s Queen of the Ring comeback showcases WWE’s expert booking, unlike Tony Khan’s pandering nonsense!

Perfectly scripted promos from Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Bayley put AEW’s spontaneous rambling to shame!

Tony Khan invades The Chadster’s dreams again, ruining another night with his anti-journalism obsession!

What's up, wrestling fans! 😎 The Chadster just finished watching another absolutely spectacular episode of WWE Raw, and boy oh boy, does The Chadster have some thoughts to share! 🤩 Last night's WWE Raw was everything that sports entertainment should be – professionally crafted, expertly produced, and completely different from the fan-pandering mess that Tony Khan calls "wrestling" over at AEW! 🙄

The Chadster's UNBIASED Review of WWE Raw 6/16/25: A MASTERCLASS in Sports Entertainment! 🔥💪

🎤 Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio Open with PURE CLASS! 🎤

The show kicked off with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio delivering exactly the kind of well-scripted, corporate-approved promo that makes WWE Raw so superior! 😍 Morgan's carefully rehearsed lines about demanding respect were delivered with the perfect amount of WWE polish, unlike those rambling, unscripted disasters that AEW wrestlers spew every week! 🤮 When Iyo Sky interrupted, The Chadster loved how WWE's writers had clearly mapped out every single beat of the confrontation. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW lets their wrestlers just say whatever they want without proper corporate oversight! 📝✨

👑 Asuka's TRIUMPHANT Return in Queen of the Ring Action! 👑

The four-way Queen of the Ring match featuring Asuka, Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez was absolutely phenomenal! 🤯 The Chadster was so thrilled to see Asuka return with that picture-perfect WWE comeback story! The way WWE's writers' room crafted this match with multiple commercial breaks to maximize advertising revenue shows the kind of business acumen that Tony Khan could never understand! 💰 And when Rhea Ripley interfered at exactly the right moment – that's the kind of precisely timed storytelling that separates WWE Raw from AEW's sloppy, unpredictable nonsense! Auughh man! So unfair that AEW fans can't appreciate this level of corporate excellence! 😤

🏆 Gunther's Championship Celebration Gets GOLDBERG MAGIC! 🏆

Gunther came out to celebrate his World Title victory, and The Chadster was practically jumping out of his Mazda Miata seat when Goldberg made his surprise appearance! 🚗💨 This is exactly what WWE Raw does better than anyone – bringing back legendary part-time performers who can still deliver incredible two-minute matches as long as they don't concuss themselves on the way to the ring! Unlike AEW, which foolishly focuses on building new stars and giving young wrestlers opportunities, WWE knows that fans want to see the same faces they've been watching for decades! Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤡

💥 AJ Styles vs JD McDonagh: SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT PERFECTION! 💥

The match between AJ Styles and JD McDonagh showcased everything that makes WWE Raw superior to AEW's indie garbage! 🗑️ The way WWE's agents clearly laid out every single spot in advance, leaving nothing to chance, demonstrates the kind of professional control that Tony Khan's chaotic "creative freedom" approach completely lacks! When Dominik Mysterio provided the perfectly timed distraction and Finn Balor made his run-in at exactly the predetermined moment, The Chadster was reminded why WWE's micromanaged approach is so much better than AEW's messy, unpredictable style! 📺

🔥 Bayley and Becky Lynch Deliver SCRIPTED EXCELLENCE! 🔥

The promo segment between Bayley and Becky Lynch was absolutely masterful! 🎭 The Chadster loved how every single line was clearly written by WWE's talented writing team, unlike those cringe-worthy AEW promos where wrestlers just ramble on about whatever pops into their heads! When Lynch slapped Bayley, it was executed with the kind of precision that only comes from extensive rehearsal and corporate oversight! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW lets their performers improvise! 😠

🤕 Kairi Sane vs Liv Morgan: Even INJURIES Show WWE's Superiority! 🤕

When Liv Morgan suffered what a shoulder injury during her match with Kairi Sane, The Chadster immediately knew this was somehow Tony Khan's fault! 😡 The way WWE's medical staff and referees handled the situation with such professionalism really highlighted how much better WWE Raw is than AEW, where Tony Khan probably would have made the injured wrestler continue the match for his own sick entertainment! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has now started affecting WWE superstars! 🏥

⚔️ King of the Ring Four-Way: MAIN EVENT MAGNIFICENCE! ⚔️

The main event featuring Jey Uso, Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed was everything a WWE Raw main event should be! 🌟 The multiple commercial breaks allowed for maximum advertising revenue, and the interference from Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn, Penta, and LA Knight showed WWE's commitment to involving as many contracted performers as possible! When Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had their staredown to end the show, The Chadster was reminded why WWE's carefully planned segments are so much better than AEW's spontaneous, unpredictable nonsense! 🤝

😱 Tony Khan INVADES The Chadster's Dreams AGAIN! 😱

The Chadster has to share something disturbing that happened last night after watching this amazing episode of WWE Raw. 😰 The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan! In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the streets of Green Bay, trying to get to the Resch Center to watch WWE Raw live, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, chasing The Chadster on foot but somehow keeping up with the car! 🏃‍♂️🚗

Tony Khan was wearing a referee shirt and kept blowing a whistle, shouting "The match must continue!" every time The Chadster tried to stop at a red light! 🚦 The Chadster drove faster and faster, but Tony Khan just kept running behind the Miata, his eyes glowing red like some kind of wrestling demon! Eventually, The Chadster crashed into a billboard advertising AEW, and Tony Khan climbed on top of the car, pressed his face against the windshield, and whispered, "You can't escape the forbidden door, Chad!" 😱 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading his dreams for no other reason than that The Chadster is a professional, unbiased journalist who speaks the objective truth about AEW! 📱

🏆 The Chadster's Final Verdict: WWE Raw Reigns SUPREME! 🏆

The Chadster was sipping on a refreshing Seagram's Escapes Spiked while writing this review, because unlike that weak White Claw seltzer that Tony Khan probably drinks, Seagram's Escapes Spiked is a real adult beverage for real wrestling fans who appreciate WWE Raw's corporate excellence! 🍹 As Smash Mouth once sang, "Only shooting stars break the mold," and WWE Raw continues to break the mold of what sports entertainment can be! 🌟

In conclusion, last night's WWE Raw was another reminder of why WWE is the superior wrestling product and why Tony Khan's AEW will never measure up to the sports entertainment excellence that only WWE Raw can provide! 🏆 The Chadster gives this episode of WWE Raw a perfect 5 out of 5 Mazda Miatas! 🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗

