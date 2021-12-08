Animaniacs Ultimates Figures Revealed By Super7

Animaniacs will be the next Ultimates releases from Super7. A wave of figures based on the popular animated series will be released in 2022 and are up for order now. The wave consists of five figures: Yakko, Wakko, Dot, Pinky, and The Brain. Each comes with character-specific accessories, including a ton of great ones from classic bits and episodes. Each Animaniacs figure is fully articulated and will come housed with their accessories in the standard Ultimates packaging we all know and love. These are on preorder from Super7 until January 7th. You can check them all out below.

Animaniacs Is The Perfect Line For Super7

"Super7's latest wave of ULTIMATES! has been unleashed from the Warner Bros. Water Tower and Acme Labs! The Warner siblings – Yakko, Wakko, and Dot – as well as Pinky and The Brain, are all getting the ULTIMATES! treatment and look ready to dish out heaping helpings of good-natured mischief and a generous pinch of chaos! Is getting you to preorder these figures part of a plot by The Brain to take over the world? There's only one way to find out! While his plan for world domination via highly desirable collectibles will (like all of his other plans) ultimately fail, our favorite despotic rodent's loss will be your gain! Because while he goes back to the drawing board, you'll be enjoying these amazingly detailed figures in your collection! So preorder your Animaniacs ULTIMATES figures before they slip through your fingers like you're Ralph, the security guard! Available until January 7th, expected to deliver to you by Winter 2022."

This is a lay-up for Super7. Such cool figures, packed to the gills with everything you could possibly want to come with Animaniacs figures. No-brainer purchases here. You can preorder these right now here.