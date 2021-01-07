Super7 Ultimates Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson Up For Order Now

Indie wrestling favs Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are the latest wrestling figures to be revealed for the Super7 Ultimates line. Following a pair of Andre the Giant figures, two revealed waves of NJPW figures, and Matt Cardona and Brian Myers figures, The Good Brothers get their due. Each will comes with tons of articulation, four different swappable heads, five pairs of swappable hands, and a beerski. All of that will be housed in the familiar Ultimates slipcover box. Preorders for both Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are live now, with each running you the standard Super7 Ultimates price of $45. Check out the figures and some more details below.

Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson Get The Figures They Deserve

"Super7 is proud to announce the Good Brothers ULTIMATES! action figures! Coming at you are the internationally traveled multi-time tag team champions, current IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, and creators and co-hosts of Talk'n Shop Podcast & TNSmania.com – Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson! The Good Brothers' reputation was formed in Japan and has continued around the globe, capturing a plethora of tag team titles thanks, in no small part, to their devastating finisher, The Magic Killer! Each 7-inch super-articulated deluxe action figure is beautifully painted and features a variety of interchangeable parts and signature accessories. It's time to make room in your ring for the champskis!"

These look incredible, and with so many releases coming this year, I think we can say that Super7 has become a force in the wrestling figure community. I loved their first Andre figure, and I have all of the other wrestling figures they are making on preorder as well. Let's hope this train keeps rolling past Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson; give me an Ethan Page! You can preorder these right now by clicking here.