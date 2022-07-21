Dracula NECA Figure Preorders Are Now Live After SDCC Reveal

Dracula is maybe the most anticipated of the Universal Monsters figure line from NECA, and last night on the SDCC show floor, the figure made its debut. It is a perfect likeness for Bela Lugosi, and maybe the best likeness in a line full of them so far. The figure is now up for order, and you can see that it comes with plenty of awesome accessories like interchangeable hands, heads, goblets, a bat, a candlestick, and more. All of it will come housed in the awesome Ultimates packaging. Check it out below.

Dracula NECA Details

"To celebrate the 90th anniversary of Universal Monsters' acclaimed silver-screen classic, NECA announces an Ultimate action figure of the most famous vampire of them all… Dracula! NECA worked closely with the estate of Bela Lugosi to capture the actor's expressive likeness in three different head sculpts, and for additional background detail on important costume elements. Standing in 7" scale, the Ultimate Dracula (Transylvania) action figure has a soft goods cape and comes in premium anniversary packaging with plenty of accessories"

Product Features 7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Figure is made of plastic with a soft goods cape

Based on the movie, Dracula (1931)

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Comes in premium anniversary packaging

Box Contents Dracula figure

3 Interchangeable heads

Interchangeable hands

Large bat

Wine bottle

Goblets

Candlestick

Serving plate.





This Universal Monsters line is such game-changer, as we all knew it would be when we imagined NECA having the license. Every single figure released so far have been bangers, black or white or color. No word yet on if Dracula will also get a black and white release, but all of the other did, so it stands to reason that this one will as well. The big six are almost complete now, as we await the preorders for Creature and Bride of Frankenstein. Both of those were also teased at SDCC, with the Creature figure also in the case.