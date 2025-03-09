Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Beyithirr, Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

Mythic Legions Beyithirr Dragon Crowdfund Is Live…Is It Worth It?

Mythic Legions collectors have a major question right now: are you buying the dragon or no? The crowdfund is now live for you to decide.

Article Summary Mythic Legions unveils Beyithirr, a 22” dragon figure, needing 2000 orders for production.

Beyithirr boasts 50+ articulation points; base price $550, add-ons like flame piece extra.

Concerns: high shipping costs, overseas buyers penalized, costly $1000 all-in package.

Collectors ponder if dragon is worth investment; innovative build-a-figure option suggested.

Mythic Legions collectors have had a giant wish these last few years, and now they have their wish. Four Horsemen Studios have fully revealed their crowdfund for in-scale dragon Beyithirr. He "measures approximately 22" from the bottom of his feet to the tip of his wings, 12" wide, and 31" from snout to tail when the tail is curled up.". He also features over 50 points of articulation. 2000 figures are needed to be purchased to send it into production, and there are stretch goals as well, including a new knight and skeleton. This is where people start having issues. There are also two separately purchasable campaigns going on: one for an alternate head and flame piece and one for a separate set of wings. Those campaigns also come with unlockable figures and add-ons. The dragon itself is $550, and each add-on is $150.

Mythic Legions Fans: You Getting One?

Here is my problem with this whole thing. It's actually not the price for the dragon itself, that seems like a pretty great price for a fully articulated figure of that size, especially for the quality that Mythic Legions always provide. Where I do have an issue is that the flame piece is not included in the base offering and is behind another purchase. An alternate head is expensive to include in a base offering, but the flame piece is an integral part of a dragon in my opinion, and should be there at the start. The other is the shipping costs. There is no flat fee for shipping, as an item this big is huge and the cost is high, but I am not sure I buy their reasoning.

As someone who spends a lot of my time shipping all sorts of items, there are ways to bring that cost down and get bulk pricing from these shipping companies. I feel the worst for overseas buyers who will be paying almost the price of the dragon itself in shipping. I also do not like the idea of paying at the time of order and having a company sit on my money for up to two years, as has been the case with other Mythic Legions products. The Four Horsemen are known for quality but not for providing products promptly.

If you are all in here, it's going to be $1000. That is a hard pill to swallow for anything. I wonder if they should have done this as a build-a-figure concept, spread across a couple of waves of figures throughout the year somehow. The Year of The Dragon, and in each wave, include parts to build it or something. I don't have a real solution that is different than what they landed on, but I feel like this could have been a better offering in the end. Collectors will decide, and as of this writing, after two days, around 600 Beyithirr's have been sold, and the two add-on packs are around 50% funded. For more info on the campaign and to see all of the unlocks, go here.

