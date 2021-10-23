Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast And Furious At Hasbro PulseCon

Marvel Legends fans always have a ton to look forward to whenever Hasbro does a presentation, and PulseCon was no different this year. It can be argued that this is the main event, the Super Bowl of figure reveals. And the Marvel Legends team also is a very fun and energetic bunch; they listen to fans and always bring it with the reveals. And boy, did they bring the reveals today. Let's not wait any longer, and let us take a look at everything we have to look forward to over the next few months on store shelves.

Marvel Legends PulseCon 2021 Reveals

The first reveals came from the Marvel Legends Retro 3.75 inch line, and it was the Pulse exclusive Phoenix and Wolverine. That is the last Retro reveal for 2021, and this line is neat; I really enjoy them. The rest of the reveals were for 2022, starting with Mr. Fantastic. He was followed up by Falcon and Venom, who looks great in this scale. They also revealed a really neat checklist for the line.

Then it was Marvel Legends time. Donny Cates joined the panel to talk about his career and reveal the King in Black himself, Knull. He will come dressed in his armor, his sword, and all the teeth in the world. There will be another 2022 Marvel Legends figure from a Donny Cates comic as well. The next 2022 figure reveal was the Walgreens exclusive Baron Zemo in his Thunderbolts gear. It looks like more villains are coming to Walgreens as exclusives. The next reveal was a West Coast Avengers Scarlet Witch on a Retro cardback, which led into a White Vision as well.

David Nakayama then joined the panel to talk about the art he does for Marvel Legends and for games, and then they revealed a new figure, a sweet new Vulcan figure. The MCU gets a Captain America pack with Sam and Steve that features maskless heads as well. The next MCU reveal was a new Winter Soldier from the flashback scene in Falcon & Winter Soldier on Disney+.

The showrunners for the classic X-Men animated series from the '90s then made an appearance to talk about the history of the show in a chat you should really seek out and watch. As far as Marvel Legends, they are releasing X-Men figures in VHS boxes based on the classic tapes. Yellow suit Wolverine is first, and it comes with the meme picture frame that you can even put your own pic in there. The second will be Jubilee.

Next up was a look at how they will celebrate the 20h anniversary of Marvel Legends, with a re-release of two of the first wave of Toybiz Legends, Captain America and Tony Stark. Each will come with a stand with a diorama and some unique accessories and swappable parts that are unique to those original releases. They also teased Hulk and Toad to finish out that original wave. These are fan channel exclusives.

The fan vote winner for the poll they ran the entire show was then revealed, and it was villain Despair. The final tease for the show of an upcoming figure sure looked like a Doc Ock tentacle that could be from Spider-Man 2.

Most of these items can be preordered here starting today.