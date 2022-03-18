Hocus Pocus Toony Terrors Announced By NECA For Fall

The beloved Disney Halloween comedy, Hocus Pocus, is getting an unexpected release from NECA in their Toony Terrors line. This was teased yesterday on the NECA Twitter page that four characters from the film will join the line. They include all three Sanderson Sisters, available separately or as a three-pack, and Billy Butcherson, whose shoe had a lot of people thinking they were releasing a Warwick Davis Leprechaun figure instead. All of these will come with detailed sculpts, and in the cartoon style, we have all come to love from this line. You can see the Hocus Pocus figures below.

Hocus Pocus Fans Will Go Nuts For These

"Toony Terrors – HOCUS POCUS! The witches are back, and there's going to be hell to pay! From Disney's irreverent comedy classic, Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson, along with Billy Butcherson, join NECA's Toony Terrors line! Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your collection with this set of stylized 6" scale action figures. Comes in window box packaging. All 4 sold separately. Sanderson Sisters also available as a 3-pack Estimated Shipping: August 2022."

This proves that really is no limit to what they can do with this line. When that first wave came out, I remember thinking that it might be the best idea for a figure line I have ever seen. So many cool characters have been released already. With the Hocus Pocus figures, An American Werewolf In London two-pack, and Halloween 3 trick or treaters also coming this fall, there is no slowing down. And I will buy them all. For me, the ultimate wishlist would include Jack Torrence from The Shining, Rose The Hat from Doctor Sleep, the machete zombie from Dawn of the Dead, Pumpkinhead, Jigsaw, and the ones I want most Universal Monsters.

You can preorder these right now here