Marvel Legends What If? Wave Up For Preorder Today

Marvel Legends continue to roll out, as we have a new wave hitting preorder this afternoon. This wave will be based on the upcoming Disney+ What If? animated series, set in the MCU and imagining what would happen if certain stories had gone down differently. It debuts on the streaming service on August 11th, and this wave of Marvel Legends is set to release not soon after. On top of the What If? figures, Sylvie from the recent Loki series will also be a part of the wave. You can see the full wave of figures down below.

Marvel Legends In A More Animated Style

The Marvel Legends wave will consist of Sylvie, T'Challa as Starlord, Dr. Strange Supreme, Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, Zombie Captain America, Heist Nebula, and Captain Carter. The zombie Cap is the stand out to me; just look at that sculpt. Hopefully, this leads to a whole eave of zombie figures. These also feature real scan tech and pinless joints, giving them a very clean look. Collect them all, and you can build the show version of The Watcher. He is a big boy and in scale with some of the biggest BAF's they have done.

But that is not all; also getting a single deluxe Marvel Legends release is the Hydra Stomper from the Captain Carter episode. This one is massive and is in scale with their Hulkbuster figures. He comes with a ton of accessories and articulation and includes grips so Peggy can hop on his back.

This wave of figures will be up for preorder starting today at 1 PM EST at Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers as well. Look for them to ship out to stores really soon.