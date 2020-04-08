Mondo Offering New Movie Themed Puzzles, Including Captain America

Mondo has put eight new movie-themed puzzles up for order. These puzzles are 1000 pieces, and there is something for everyone here. Captain America: The First Avenger, Die Hard, Home Alone, Jurassic Park, D&D, Gremlins, G.I. Joe, and The Iron Giant are featured. The puzzles feature the artwork of Francesco Francavilla, DKNG, 100% Soft, Jason Edmiston, Matt Ryan Tobin, and Rory Kurtz. Mondo has been in the puzzle business for a bit, and this is, however, the most they have put up for order at one time. Each puzzle retails for $20 and will ship in June.

Mondo Puzzles Feature Iconic Art

One of the most striking aspects of the Mondo puzzles is the incredible artwork showcased. Out of these eight offerings, my two favorites are Captain America by Rory Kurtz and the Cobra Commander by Jason Edmiston. That First Avenger artwork just looks so iconic, Cap standing tall in the rubble of war, and the sepia tones give it a real vintage feel. Great stuff and a good shot of an icon. The Cobra recruitment poster is also awesome, if for no other reason than it is the mask version of the Commander, the superior look for him. That would look great framed up in a G.I. Joe collection. All of these also come in premium boxes, so if you are a MOC collector, Mondo has you covered.

How Do YOU do Puzzles?

"Whether you're an edge-piece organizer, a chaotic 'start from the middle' pioneer, or a reluctant piece-a-day contributor… puzzles are incredibly accessible to just about anyone. In fact, they've taken the spotlight recently as more and more of us are attempting to stay at home and entertain ourselves for weeks on end. Puzzles, as it turns out, are kind of perfect: they're wonderful alone, great with a partner, even captivating as a family. They provide a challenge that is as passive as you want it to be, allowing you to set your own pace, all while providing the fringe benefits of being excellent for your brain.

Mondo is now taking preorders for all of these eight puzzles right now here.