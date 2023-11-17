Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: eli roth, NECA, thanksgiving, The Carver

Thanksgiving Figures Galore Up For Preorder At NECA Store

Thanksgiving is now playing in theaters, and NECA has a plethora of figures and merch up for preorder starting today.

Article Summary NECA announces preorder for exclusive Thanksgiving film figures and merch.

Eli Roth's slasher, Thanksgiving, inspires NECA's latest collectible lineup.

Featured items include Ultimates and Toony Terrors figures, plush, and more.

Orders are available online with expected shipping delayed until 2024.

Thanksgiving, the new slasher film from director Eli Roth, is getting a slew of releases from NECA that are up for preorder today. Their various lines are represented: Ultimates, Retro Cloth, plush, Toony Terrors, and even mask ad shirt sets. The Ultimates figure is the main event. The Carver gets the seven-inch plastic treatment with a musket, sledgehammer, axe, dart gun, meat tenderizer, knives, removable hat, extra hands, and three interchangeable masks. The cloth figure comes with a tailored fabric jumpsuit, two interchangeable masks, a removable hat, an axe, a meat tenderizer, and a knife. The Toony Terror figure is in that familiar Scooby-Doo-style cartoon look. You can see plenty of pictures of all three below.

Thanksgiving Merch Galore

This year… There will be no leftovers. A masked killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts, in this Eli Roth-directed horror flick that originated from a trailer in the film Grindhouse. This Ultimate John Carver action figure is highly articulated and comes with all the trimmings: musket, sledgehammer, axe, dart gun, meat tenderizer, knives, removable hat, extra hands, and three interchangeable masks. The 7" scale figure comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap.

This 8-inch Thanksgiving John Carver action figure is fully articulated and features tailored fabric jumpsuit, two interchangeable masks, removable hat, axe, meat tenderizer, and knife. Comes in window box packaging.

Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your horror collection with the adorable little creeps of Toony Terrors, NECA's line of stylized horror icons! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this John Carver figure from the Thanksgiving horror film includes axe and turkey mascot head. Comes in blister card packaging with a bonus cutout backdrop.

Not only are the figures on the way, but other merch also. A plush of The Carver is up for preorder, and the parade turkey with a severed head. Finally, a t-shirt and Carver mask set can also be preordered.

My only complaint here is that everything is NECA Store exclusive. I wanted to walk into a store and buy this stuff. It is also a drag that it is not expected to ship until well into 2024, but all that matters is that it was made in the first place.

You can order all of this stuff by going here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!