Marvel Legends Reveals From Today's SDCC Panel

Marvel Legends collectors at SDCC are used to the team bringing us all kinds of new figure reveals on Saturday afternoon, but this year their big panel was held on Friday. The packed room was treated to some fun reveals of upcoming figures, a good chunk of which will go up for preorder tomorrow. Spider-Man, Cosmic figures, MCU, animation, and all corners of the Marvel Universe were represented, and at the end, they even teased what the next HasLab for Marvel Legends might be. Let's get into it.

Marvel Legends Always A SDCC Highlight

First up, we are getting a re-release of the Tesseract that will come bundled with an updated version of Loki from his show. The Tesseract was previously only available as an SDCC exclusive with Red Skull a few years ago.

Two Marvel Legends Retro carded figures were shown, as we are getting a classic version of Scorpion that we have needed for a long time. Also, a new release of Beast along with a lab coat and science stuff, a badly needed release as the original has become quite expensive.

As far as future reveals go, the MCU was represented by a new Howard the Duck from What If?…, He Who Remains from Loki, and Old Loki from that show as well. Avengers comic collectors have a new Black Panther, and a new Sentry complete with a Void head as well. Four new Spidey Marvel Legends were revealed as well, with The Human Fly, Razorback, Agony, and Riot revealed as well.

Galactus is on the way, as the HasLab should be shipping soon, and a Heralds Two Pack is coming to Pulse, with a "new" Terrax and The Fallen One going up for order tomorrow.

And finally, a Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends three pack will also go up for order tomorrow, and includes Spidey, Firestar, and Iceman with cell shading. Thanks to @MattGuzy from Awesome Toy Blog for getting such awesome pics of the reveals at the panel!

The tease for the next Marvel Legends HasLab seems to be Ghost Rider related. Could it be Robbie with the car?

You can preorder a bunch of these Marvel Legends reveals tomorrow right here.