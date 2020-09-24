Thundercats Ultimates By Super7: Let's Look At Mumm-Ra

Super7 has finally begun shipping its new Thundercats Ultimates figures to collectors after a long, long wait. The first wave, made up of four figures, includes some heavy-hitters as well: Mumm-Ra, Jackalman, Panthro, and Lion-O. These figures were already released by Mattel a few years back, but now that Super7 has the license and is moving forward with the line, they decided to re-release these in case people missed them (like me); that way, everyone is on a level playing field as collectors. Anticipation is high for these, and over the next couple of days, we will take a look at all four figures, starting today with Mumm-Ra.

Super7 Thundercats Ultimates Are Spectacular

First, as always, we have to commend the packaging. Super7 Ultimates figures always have the same box inside a slipcase design, but where they shine is the key art and little winks and nods to fans. Like securing and utilizing the original Thundercats logo. They didn't have to do that, but there it is. The slipcase with the foil logo is top-notch, and the red on black is perfect. After removing the slip, the figures and the sheer amount of accessories become fully visible and make your jaw drop. All you MOC collectors take note: it doesn't get much better than this.

Once Mumm-Ra has been freed, the Thundercats arch-nemesis is quite the great figure. He comes with a olethora of accessories, including a swappable cloth cape, two sets of hands, two heads, his staff, the Sword of Plun-Darr, a bad version of the Book of Omens, a Thundranium Urn, and a Rosenkrantz Medallion. All of them have fine detailing, but I will say it can be tough to get the Book of Omens to stay in his hands because of how they sculpted the finger but work at it, and you can get a good pose. I actually don't like the molded plastic cape. It restricts his movement a bit and makes holding things like his staff a challenge. Switch to the cloth cape, and this becomes a whole new figure. The fabric cape includes wiring as well, so you can pose it however you would like—just a great addition. I love the way his ribbons are a part of the sculpt and attached as well; they really take on a life of their own because of it. The screaming head just feels so iconic as well, so I will be keeping that on there.

This figure quite simply is great. I did not own the original, so this one is all new to me. So, in my eyes, this could not be a better kick-off to this new and exciting line of figures. I have waited my whole life for an amazing Thundercats line, and now that it is here, I could not be more pumped. You can grab these still right here.