TMNT Mirage ReAction Figure Set Coming From Super7, Previews Exclusive

Box Contents

Leonardo figure 2 Swords Pizza slice

Donatello figure Bo staff Pizza slice

Raphael figure 2 Sai Pizza slice

Michelangelo figure 2 Nunchucks Pizza slice



I am going to get this TMNT set based solely on the cardbacks. The figures themselves I already have two different ways from previous releases, and the plain deco does nothing for me. It is a neat idea, but the ReAction line doesn't lend itself to this specific variant of the Turtles very well. At that price point, I have to think this is going to sit a little as well, which pains me to say as a ReAction enthusiast. In any case, if you want to preorder this, it is available to do so at your local comic shop or by going here.