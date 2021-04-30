TMNT Mirage ReAction Figure Set Coming From Super7, Previews Exclusive
A surprise TMNT Mirage Studios ReAction figure box set went up for order today from Super7 as a Previews Exclusive. The set includes all four Turtles in their Mirage days get-ups, meaning all red bands. Each comes with their respective weapons and, of course, a slice of pizza. These are also color variants of the previously released figures of the turtles in the line. The real neat part of the set is the cardbacks. Each features the classic TMNT logo from the Mirage days, along with Kevin Eastman art of each Turtle. The set will run you $74.99 and will ship in October. You can check it out right down below.
TMNT Mirage Fans Have Been Spoiled Lately
"From Super7 and Diamond comes a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Variant PX Previews exclusive boxed set of 4 figures. Based on the classic comics, each TMNT ReAction figure stands 3.75 inches tall and features five points of articulation."
Product Features
- 3.75 inches (9.52cm)
- Made of plastic
- From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series
- Retro figure design
- Blister card packaging
- Full figure card art
- 5 Points of articulation
- Set ships together in collector-friendly box
Box Contents
- Leonardo figure
- 2 Swords
- Pizza slice
- Donatello figure
- Bo staff
- Pizza slice
- Raphael figure
- 2 Sai
- Pizza slice
- Michelangelo figure
- 2 Nunchucks
- Pizza slice
I am going to get this TMNT set based solely on the cardbacks. The figures themselves I already have two different ways from previous releases, and the plain deco does nothing for me. It is a neat idea, but the ReAction line doesn't lend itself to this specific variant of the Turtles very well. At that price point, I have to think this is going to sit a little as well, which pains me to say as a ReAction enthusiast. In any case, if you want to preorder this, it is available to do so at your local comic shop or by going here.