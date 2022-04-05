TMNT Cartoon Van Revealed By NECA, Two Week Preorder Live now

TMNT fans and collectors have long speculated about it, and after a long tease, NECA has revealed their cartoon Turtle Van. First, the cost- is $249.99, which is much lower than most may have thought. There are also payment installments available as well, which is nice. It measures 14" long, 12" tall, and 8" wide and can comfortably fit all four Turtles inside. It features rotating roof cannons, hinged doors, rubber tires, opening shell roof, removable laser chair, Foot-tenderizing side doors, LED lights, and more. Basically, this is the centerpiece of their popular TMNT line we have all been waiting for. Check it out below.

TMNT Fans Continue To Be Spoiled By NECA

"Based on the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series! Roaring straight out of the sewers and down the streets of New York City, it's Donatello's greatest invention: the Turtle Van! The Turtles will stomp the Foot flat with this mighty mobile command center, which measures approximately 14" long, 12" tall, and 8" wide. The TMNT Turtle Van features rotating roof cannons, hinged doors, rubber tires, opening shell roof, removable laser chair, Foot-tenderizing side doors, LED lights, and more! So packed with features, yet there's still room for all four 7" scale NECA Turtles action figures (sold separately). Comes in classic collector-friendly throwback packaging!"

This was kind of the worst kept secret in the world, but finally, we can see it. And boy is it special looking. It somehow looks like it drove off the screen of the cartoon, but given that special NECA shine to it. This line is so special, and as much as we fans wanted it, NECA deserves this victory lap. Their dedication to the TMNT brand and the various lines, especially the cartoon line, has reinvigorated the TMNT fanbase, and it is so cool to see it come together to get us this special piece. Hopefully, they enjoyed making it for us. You can preorder it right here for the next two weeks before orders close — international customers as well.