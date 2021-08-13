Macho Man Fans: Today Is The Last Day To Get Him W/ The New Gen Ring

WWE fans: you only have until Midnight EST to back the Mattel Creations New Generation ring to get the Macho Man Early Bird bundle included. Announced a couple of weeks ago as the first WWE crowdfunding project from Mattel, the amazing playset is trying to get over the 5,000 piece hump and get across the finish line. The last few days have seen a flurry of backers get in to get the Macho Man Early Bird bundle. So, what does that entail? Until midnight, if you back the project, not only will you get the New Generation light up entrance, real scale New Gen ring, and Ultimate Diesel figure, but you will get a Wrestlemania 10 Macho Man Ultimate figure, headsets, mics, an announce table, and blue chairs.

WWE Collectors: Back The Ring, Get Macho Man!

"We're excited to offer you a chance to get involved in one of the coolest WWE® collector projects in Mattel® action figure history. This set will be the centerpiece of any WWE figure collection, ideal for play, display, and fan photography. YOUR support will make it happen! The more backers we get for this campaign, the more features we can unlock in this mind-blowing total package. This is the first WWE crowdfunding campaign where different levels of funding unlock different elements of this collectible product!"

Product Details:

New Generation entrance stage complete with fabric curtains and 7 LED light modes.

The authentically scaled Ultimate Edition ring featuring a plank base and fabric details.

Fully articulated, Ultimate Edition Diesel action figure with swappable heads and hands.

A WWE® Ultimate Edition "Macho Man" Randy Savage figure, capturing his role as commentator of Monday Night RAW. Figure includes WrestleMania X entrance gear and an additional hat with an integrated headset.

Honestly, there has been some crazy discourse about this thing. People bullying each other into backing, people hoping for its failure, all sorts of dumb stuff. At the end of the day, though, this is a fantastic product that wrestling fans should be salivating over. You do what you want with your money, of course, but for this ring, this entrance, and at least two Ultimate figures when you factor in Macho Man, with the possibility of a third with Doink if they get to 7,000, this is a no-brainer.

Go here to check out all the details and to back the ring. Remember: you only have till midnight to get Macho Man included!