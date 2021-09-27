A First Look at The Last of Us in Daily LITG, 27th of September 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO

LITG two years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

LITG three years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn. He would have only been sixty.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jim Shooter , former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics

, former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics Ales Kot , writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.

, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero. Caleb Gerard, writer on Full Moon Fever.

writer on Full Moon Fever. Jim Sinclair , collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.

, collaborator with on The Maxx. Bob Sharen, comic book colourist for Marvel.

comic book colourist for Marvel. Charles Burns, creator of Black Hole.

creator of Black Hole. Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.