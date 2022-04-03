Amazing Spider-Man #93 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And this week, there is only a sliver, not a chasm, between Amazing Spider-Man and Batman Beyond White Knight…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #93 Batman Beyond White Knight #1 Hulk #5 Immortal X-Men #1 Shadow War Alpha #1 Batman One Dark Knight #2 Buffy The Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary #1 Hulk Grand Design Monster 1 X-Men Unlimited 1 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie Adaptation

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: Not a bad sales week. Batman Beyond White Knight 1 flew out of here due to people thinking one cover for it was shorted and would be hard to get. Amazing Spider-man had a cool cover that people really took to. The Sonic 2 one-shot and TMNT 127 managed to make our top ten this week. Three non-DC Marvel titles made the top ten this week.

Ssalefish Comics: Spider-Man comes out swinging with the introduction of a new villain taking our number one spot this week and the Bat-Family clashes with Deathstroke Inc. in this all-new crossover. Xavier's (now grown-up) gifted children have a strong showing this week as well with two new books.

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch.