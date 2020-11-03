Arrow, Supernatural, Pokémon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrow, Supernatural and Pokémon – and so much more.  The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Daily LITG: Arrow, Supernatural and Pokémon – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Heels
LITG: Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths" (Image: The CW)

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Heels: Stephen Amell Says COVID Nearly Resulted in Arrow Return, More
  2. Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles, Collins Know Who They Would Vote For
  3. The Generation Six Legendary Pokémon Headed For Pokémon GO
  4. Defiant Paige Refuses to Hand Over Twitch Account to WWE
  5. Brett Booth Boycotts Over Return To the X-Men in 2021?
  6. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers His Last Word On Blink
  7. Chris Claremont On Nightcrawler Being Alive In Days Of Future Past
  8. The Mandalorian Mando Monday Reveals – NERF, Funko, and more.
  9. Death Metal: Rise Of The New Gods Shows A Path Beyond Future State
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

  1. This Week's Avengers #38 Shows What's Happening At Marvel In 2021
  2. Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
  3. DC Shows Off Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero by E. Lockhart
  4. Fired DC Comics Staffers Get Another Three Weeks If They Want Them
  5. Borat 2's Jeanise Jones Is To Play An Angel In New Comedy Movie

One year ago, Crisis was getting cast

And fake signatures were getting certified.

  1. "Crisis" Management: Casting News Will Make "Arrow" Fans VERY Happy
  2. The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
  3. Why Domino Refuses to Take a Blood Test in X-Force #1 [Preview]
  4. Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
  5. Our First Look Inside the Pages of Batman/Dylan Dog #0 at LUCCA Comics And Games
  6. Getting Marvel's Money's Worth with Conan 2099 #1 [Improbable Previews]
  7. Why Should We Support Magic: The Gathering When They No Longer Support Us
  8. Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
  9. "Rick and Morty" Season 4: "SNL" Hate, "Space Snakes" & More [Preview]
  10. "Doctor Who": BBC Unleashes Dalek for Halloween Frights [VIDEO]

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Tomm Coker, artist on Black Monday Murders, Agents Of Atlas, Marksman, The Stand
  • James Sterna, Owner / Photographer / Editor at Comics Xaminer
  • Bruno Letizia, teacher at ACCA Academy, artist on Izuna.
  • Flint DilleTransformers comics writer
  • Edgar Delgado, artist on Darth Vader, Spider-Man
  • Matthew Sardo, founder of Monkeys Fighting Robots
  • Comics colourist, Holly M. Sanfelippo 
  • Tom Grindberg, artist on 2000AD, Action Comics, Silver Surfer, Star Trek, Warlock & The Infinity Watch
  • Aaron Sowd, storyboard artist, comics artist on Batman, Robin, Weapon Zero, Codename: Strykeforce

