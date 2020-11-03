Arrow, Supernatural, Pokémon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrow, Supernatural and Pokémon – and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Arrow, Supernatural and Pokémon – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Heels: Stephen Amell Says COVID Nearly Resulted in Arrow Return, More
- Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles, Collins Know Who They Would Vote For
- The Generation Six Legendary Pokémon Headed For Pokémon GO
- Defiant Paige Refuses to Hand Over Twitch Account to WWE
- Brett Booth Boycotts Over Return To the X-Men in 2021?
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers His Last Word On Blink
- Chris Claremont On Nightcrawler Being Alive In Days Of Future Past
- The Mandalorian Mando Monday Reveals – NERF, Funko, and more.
- Death Metal: Rise Of The New Gods Shows A Path Beyond Future State
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- This Week's Avengers #38 Shows What's Happening At Marvel In 2021
- Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
- DC Shows Off Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero by E. Lockhart
- Fired DC Comics Staffers Get Another Three Weeks If They Want Them
- Borat 2's Jeanise Jones Is To Play An Angel In New Comedy Movie
One year ago, Crisis was getting cast
And fake signatures were getting certified.
- "Crisis" Management: Casting News Will Make "Arrow" Fans VERY Happy
- The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
- Why Domino Refuses to Take a Blood Test in X-Force #1 [Preview]
- Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
- Our First Look Inside the Pages of Batman/Dylan Dog #0 at LUCCA Comics And Games
- Getting Marvel's Money's Worth with Conan 2099 #1 [Improbable Previews]
- Why Should We Support Magic: The Gathering When They No Longer Support Us
- Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4: "SNL" Hate, "Space Snakes" & More [Preview]
- "Doctor Who": BBC Unleashes Dalek for Halloween Frights [VIDEO]
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Comic Book Creation Intensive hosted by Gallery North, instructor: Anu Annam, ages: 13-18yrs. 4:30pm – 6:30pm ET
- West End Library Comic Book Talk – Learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books by tuning into the West End Library's Comic Book Talk, 6pm ET.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tomm Coker, artist on Black Monday Murders, Agents Of Atlas, Marksman, The Stand
- James Sterna, Owner / Photographer / Editor at Comics Xaminer
- Bruno Letizia, teacher at ACCA Academy, artist on Izuna.
- Flint Dille, Transformers comics writer
- Edgar Delgado, artist on Darth Vader, Spider-Man
- Matthew Sardo, founder of Monkeys Fighting Robots
- Comics colourist, Holly M. Sanfelippo
- Tom Grindberg, artist on 2000AD, Action Comics, Silver Surfer, Star Trek, Warlock & The Infinity Watch
- Aaron Sowd, storyboard artist, comics artist on Batman, Robin, Weapon Zero, Codename: Strykeforce
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Arrow, Supernatural and Pokémon or what this all means? And we'll see you here tomorrow.