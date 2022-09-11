Batman, Dark Crisis & Flashpoint Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Batman #127 Dark Crisis #4 Flashpoint Beyond #5 Wolverine #24 Immortal X-Men #6 New Mutants #29 AXE Death to Mutants #2 Star Wars #27 Moon Knight #15 Twig #5

"Slow week. Batman took the top spot. Flashpoint Beyond took second. Marvel and DC's crossover events are not the powerhouses they used to be." – Rodman Comics

"Batman wins again. DC took the top of the list and Marvel took everything else." – Graham Crackers Comics

