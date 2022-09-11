Batman, Dark Crisis & Flashpoint Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Batman #127
- Dark Crisis #4
- Flashpoint Beyond #5
- Wolverine #24
- Immortal X-Men #6
- New Mutants #29
- AXE Death to Mutants #2
- Star Wars #27
- Moon Knight #15
- Twig #5
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, twelve eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- "Slow week. Batman took the top spot. Flashpoint Beyond took second. Marvel and DC's crossover events are not the powerhouses they used to be." – Rodman Comics
- "Batman wins again. DC took the top of the list and Marvel took everything else." – Graham Crackers Comics
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week.
-
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
- Pick Up The Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar Box Today
- Jason Pearson Says Afua Richardson Gets Work Because She's Beautiful
- Dale Keown's First Live YouTube Has Him Asleep For The Last Four Hours
- Star Trek: Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew Confirms Janeway Spinoff "Talks"
- The Pokémon TCG Trick Or Trade BOOster Packs Product Hits Shelves
- The Boys: A-Train's "Turbo Rush" Ad Leaves Bad Taste in Our Mouths
- The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
- Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III
- Elon Musk Fans Blame Neil Gaiman for LOTR Because Facts Are Hard
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out To The DC Universe This Week
- When Marvel Thought Having A Comic Called Black Goliath Was Fine
- Howard Stern Vs Buffy in The Daily LITG, 5th of September 2022
- What Midjourney A.I. Art Algorithm Thinks Comics Creators Look Like
- The Flash S09: Grant Gustin Posts Training Vid, Not Happy With Shaving
- Marvel's Fantastic Four To Be Less Cosmic, More Black Mirror
- Batman: The Animated Series at 30: The Show That Redefined Animation
- Tonight Is Munna Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: September 2022
- She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response