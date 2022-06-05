DC Takes Top Three In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman Annual #1 Justice League Road to Dark Crisis #1 Shadow War Omega #1 Miles Morales Spider-Man #38 Avengers Forever #6 Strange #3 Star Wars Darth Vader #23 Walking Dead Deluxe #40 Black Panther #6 We Have Demons #3

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: Penguin did not send Marvel Comics top us this week either. I did learn that I was not missing the cut off date for ordering. Multiple emails to multiple people at Penguin and a we could care less attitude has moved me to make Diamond my primary for Marvel again, something I never thought would happen. I never had anything like this happen in my over a decade of ordering through Diamond.

Graham Crackers Comics: Closet came so close to getting top 5 for us. Looks like everyone is getting excited for Dark Crisis and it looks like it's going to be a bit more fun than the usual Crisis, can't wait to see how it plays out.

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week