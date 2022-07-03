Detective Comics #1061 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. DC did a lot better with their Batbooks dominating the charts as well.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Detective Comics #1,061 DC vs Vampires #1 Batman Catwoman #12 X-Men Red #4 Brzrkr #9 Batman Beyond the White Knight #4 Avengers #57 Star Wars Obi-Wan #2 Harley Quinn #16 X-Force #29

Graham Crackers Comics, DC pretty much dominated the top half and Marvel dominated the bottom half for us this week. People really can't seem to get enough Batman.

Rodman Comics: July 4th is coming and it looks like a lot of our regulars are out of town already making for a slow sales week. Hoping they are just out of town for vacation. DC vs Vampires 1 took the top spot. Are Vampires the new Zombies? Some great covers for Darth Vader and Obi-Wan this week.

