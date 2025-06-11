Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, hermes press, Steve Leaf
Hermes Press Hires Steve Leaf, Formerly Of Diamond for Over 30 Years
Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf as their new Sales Director, formerly of Diamond Comic Distributors for over thirty years
- Steve Leaf, a Diamond Comic Distributors veteran of 30+ years, has joined Hermes Press as Sales Director.
- Leaf's extensive comics industry background spans retail, distribution, and publisher relations since the 1970s.
- Diamond Comic Distributors' recent layoffs, including Leaf's departure, have reshaped industry leadership roles.
- Hermes Press gains decades of Diamond expertise after struggling with access to Diamond's distribution network.
On the 17th of May, Bleeding Cool continued to report on Diamond Comic Distributors' layoffs. For example, Steve Leaf, former Assistant Manager at Diamond Comics, posted, "After 30+ years at Diamond Comic Distributors, I am seeking a new role and would appreciate your support. If you hear of any opportunities or just want to catch up, please send me a message or comment below. I'd love to reconnect." You can see how that slots in with the rest of the Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Timeline. Well, someone was reading. Today, Hermes Press, which was having difficulty getting back into Diamond's catalogue, told us that Steve Leaf was now Hermes Press Sales Director.
"Comic book industry veteran, Steven Leaf, has joined Hermes Press as Director of Sales. Leaf has been involved with comics and pop culture since his childhood and read his first comic book at the ripe old age of 6. He holds a Bachelor of Visual Arts from Georgia State University and was accepted for the inaugural class of the Joe Kubert School. In the early 1970s he was actively involved in the comics scene in Atlanta including the Atlanta Comics and Fantasy Fair, the original Atlanta ComicCon, and was a pioneer in bringing the direct market to the area.
"Having been involved in retail and sales for almost twenty years, he subsequently began working for Diamond Comics in retailer services before moving to purchasing, handling accounts for publishers including Dark Horse, IDW, Wizard Magazine, Archie Comics, Crossgen, Slave Labor Graphics, AC Comics, Abstract Studios, and Zenescope Entertainment for over thirty plus years. He also served as judge on the Eisner and Ringo awards. He is now bringing his decades of expertise to Hermes Press as our Director of Sales."
Congratulations, Steve Leaf… and Hermes Press, for that matter. And for Diamond Comic Distributors, and their new owners Ad populum, you let all that knowledge and experience go, to someone who will now use it all when dealing with every distributor.
Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf