Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, Dren

Dren Productions Stops Sending Comics To Diamond Until They Get Paid

Dren Productions has stopped sending its comics to Diamond Comic Distributors until they get paid

Michael Dolce of comic book publisher Dren Productions saw the recent news we reported about Dynamite pushing to get half a million dollars in payment from Diamond Comic Distributors for recently shipped titles. This should have been covered by the DIP funding during Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and Dynamite was trying to claim it as an administrative expense rather than money owed by the bankruptcy process.

Michael Dolce tells me that his own company has similar issues, as well as launching a direct-to-retailer option, but has chosen a new solution. He tells me, "Dren is also owed payments (a small sum comparatively), and we aren't going to ship next month's books until it's squared away. Basically, after the layoffs, we received no notification on who our rep is, and it's likely our accounts payable person was laid off. They did respond to an inquiry from us on Wednesday but have yet to give us any info on when/if we're getting paid. Do with that info what you will."

We will, Michael. Dren Productions and its imprint Dren After Dark put out generally fun, schlocky fantasy and sci-fi series with just a touch of sexploitation, with titles such as Alien Armageddon: 1944, Flesh Eating Cheerleaders: 1969, AXA Classics, Plan 79 from Outer Space, Christine, Dungeons And Dimwits, Tales Of The Bizarre and The Sire. But they are expanding, and recently Dren Productions got the license to publish Smokey Bear comic books in partnership with the US Forest Service in a new series of comic books for kids.

You can use these Diamond, Ad Populum, Penguin Random House and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!