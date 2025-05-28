Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond
Diamond Hasn't Paid Dynamite Half A Million Dollars, This Month Alone
Diamond Comic Distributors hasn't paid Dynamite Entertainment half a million dollars due, this month alone..
Dynamite Entertainment has filed new paperwork with the US Bankruptcy Courts regarding the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors, now bought by Ad Populum. Dynamite is claiming that payments that should have been made over the last few weeks, for comic books and merchandise delivered, should be counted as "administrative expenses". Dynamite claims the following unpaid bills, as well as listing over a hundred pages of items which were delivered but not paid for over the last month.
4/27/25: $58,552.74
5/04/25: $233,931.36
5/11/25: $216,630.11
Total: $509,114.21
Dynamite also states that it is owed an "administrative claim for its attorneys' fees and interest at the rate stated in its accepted bid". Bleeding Cool previously reported that publishers claimed they weren't getting the payments due from Diamond as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy period, during which the company can continue business without being immediately responsible for past payments, just paying the post-bankruptcy declaration bill with secured funding. That seems, in Dynamite's case, not to have happened.
Dynamite Entertainment is one of the few comic book publishers that has stuck exclusively with Diamond Comic Distributors, when, due to their size, they would have had a choice to move to Penguin Random House or Lunar. Diamond owes Dynamite a quarter of a million dollars from the bankruptcy, but this bill is for twice that, totalling three-quarters of a million dollars… and might give added context as to why PRH pulled Marvel, IDW, Dark Horse and Boom from third-party Diamond distribution…
