Massive Indies Expands Lunar Comics Distribution And Reduces Fees

Article Summary Massive Indies expands Lunar Distribution access to more indie comic publishers and studios.

Reduced fees and a streamlined onboarding process lower barriers for indie publishers.

Move follows Diamond’s bankruptcy, filling the distribution gap for smaller publishers.

Applications for Massive Indies are now open, with more publishers to be announced soon.

Earlier this year, in the wake of Diamond Comic Distribution entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and Lunarf Distribution unable to suddenly deal with the influx of new publishers looking for an alternative, Massive Publishing, which already had a deal with Lunar, came up with a plan. Operating as a subdistributing publisher, to get other publishers into Lunar through its own existing contract, and taking a slice for its trouble. Now that slice was significant, and while a few publishers signed up to Massive Indies, a number found it financially impossible. The latest Lunar catalogue saw AMP Comics, Panick Entertainment, Cambrian Comics and Midnight Factory as part of Massive Indies, while Massive themselves didn't solicit a single one of their own comics.

Now Massive Publishing is expanding Massive Indies with Michael Calero, CEO of Massive Publishing saying "As retailers' support for indie comics continues to surge, we're growing Massive Indies to meet that demand. This expansion is about giving creators the platform they deserve, and readers access to even more amazing comics."

Massive states that the expanded programme comes with a "streamlined onboarding process and newly reduced pricing, designed to lower barriers for publishers looking to scale and give relief to publishers impacted by the Diamond Comic Distributor bankruptcy." Applications are now open and the Massive Indies team will be contacting previous applicants who were not part of the initial wave of publishers. Specific publishers and studios joining Massive Indies will be announced in the coming weeks and interested publishers are encouraged to apply via www.massiveindies.com

