Diamond Cancels All Orders From Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW & More
Diamond Comics cancels all orders from Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW, Dstlry, Kodansha, Seven Seas, TokyoPop, Webtoons and more
Article Summary
- Diamond Comic Distributors cancels all Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW, and more after PRH withdrawal
- Major comic publishers are no longer available to U.S. retailers through Diamond’s distribution network
- Series of bankruptcy proceedings, court battles, and ownership shifts have rocked Diamond’s operations
- Retailers face industry disruption as Diamond seeks solutions and comic publishers pull their content
Diamond Comic Distributors has issued a statement to comic book retailers. It follows Penguin Random House stating that they were cancelling all Diamond third-party subdistribution from their exclusive comic book publishers. Diamond has confirmed the news, but also how wide-ranging it is and how many publishers were PRH exclusive and now no longer available at all through Diamond and its new owner, Ad Populum. They state, "As a follow-up to our May 23 communication, we want to provide an important update regarding orders for Penguin Random House (PRH) titles. We are canceling all open PRH orders for product with an on-sale date after June 25. " This includes titles from the following publishers, but does not affect Diamond UK, with whom Penguin Random House continue to work.
- BOOM! Studios
- Dark Horse Comics
- IDW Publishing
- Marvel Comics
- DSTLRY Media
- Ghost Ship
- Golden Books
- Inklore
- Kodansha
- Marvel Press
- New York Review
- Random House Worlds
- Seven Seas Airship
- Seven Seas Entertainment
- Square Enix
- Tokyopop
- Vertical
- Webtoons Unscrolled
They conclude saying "We continue to work with publishers to address the disruption and will share additional guidance as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and partnership." I have to say that "the disruption" is rather underplaying it, like, The Event. Remain indoors.
You can use these Diamond, Ad Populum, Penguin Random House, Massive, Lunar and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire five senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
