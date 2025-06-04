Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics, Tokyopop | Tagged: diamond, Penguin Random House

Diamond Cancels All Orders From Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW & More

Major comic publishers are no longer available to U.S. retailers through Diamond’s distribution network

Series of bankruptcy proceedings, court battles, and ownership shifts have rocked Diamond’s operations

Retailers face industry disruption as Diamond seeks solutions and comic publishers pull their content

Diamond Comic Distributors has issued a statement to comic book retailers. It follows Penguin Random House stating that they were cancelling all Diamond third-party subdistribution from their exclusive comic book publishers. Diamond has confirmed the news, but also how wide-ranging it is and how many publishers were PRH exclusive and now no longer available at all through Diamond and its new owner, Ad Populum. They state, "As a follow-up to our May 23 communication, we want to provide an important update regarding orders for Penguin Random House (PRH) titles. We are canceling all open PRH orders for product with an on-sale date after June 25. " This includes titles from the following publishers, but does not affect Diamond UK, with whom Penguin Random House continue to work.

BOOM! Studios

Dark Horse Comics

IDW Publishing

Marvel Comics

DSTLRY Media

Ghost Ship

Golden Books

Inklore

Kodansha

Marvel Press

New York Review

Random House Worlds

Seven Seas Airship

Seven Seas Entertainment

Square Enix

Tokyopop

Vertical

Webtoons Unscrolled

They conclude saying "We continue to work with publishers to address the disruption and will share additional guidance as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and partnership." I have to say that "the disruption" is rather underplaying it, like, The Event. Remain indoors.

You can use these Diamond, Ad Populum, Penguin Random House, Massive, Lunar and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

