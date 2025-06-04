Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics, Tokyopop | Tagged: ,

Diamond Cancels All Orders From Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW & More

Diamond Comics cancels all orders from Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW, Dstlry, Kodansha, Seven Seas, TokyoPop, Webtoons and more

  • Diamond Comic Distributors cancels all Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW, and more after PRH withdrawal
  • Major comic publishers are no longer available to U.S. retailers through Diamond’s distribution network
  • Series of bankruptcy proceedings, court battles, and ownership shifts have rocked Diamond’s operations
  • Retailers face industry disruption as Diamond seeks solutions and comic publishers pull their content

Diamond Comic Distributors has issued a statement to comic book retailers. It follows Penguin Random House stating that they were cancelling all Diamond third-party subdistribution from their exclusive comic book publishers. Diamond has confirmed the news, but also how wide-ranging it is and how many publishers were PRH exclusive and now no longer available at all through Diamond and its new owner, Ad Populum. They state, "As a follow-up to our May 23 communication, we want to provide an important update regarding orders for Penguin Random House (PRH) titles. We are canceling all open PRH orders for product with an on-sale date after June 25. " This includes titles from the following publishers, but does not affect Diamond UK, with whom Penguin Random House continue to work.

  • BOOM! Studios
  • Dark Horse Comics
  • IDW Publishing
  • Marvel Comics
  • DSTLRY Media
  • Ghost Ship
  • Golden Books
  • Inklore
  • Kodansha
  • Marvel Press
  • New York Review
  • Random House Worlds
  • Seven Seas Airship
  • Seven Seas Entertainment
  • Square Enix
  • Tokyopop
  • Vertical
  • Webtoons Unscrolled

They conclude saying "We continue to work with publishers to address the disruption and will share additional guidance as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and partnership." I have to say that "the disruption" is rather underplaying it, like, The Event. Remain indoors.

Will Diamond's Bankruptcy Process Go After Comic Shop Debt?
Diamond logo

You can use these DiamondAd PopulumPenguin Random HouseMassiveLunar and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

