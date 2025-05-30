Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond, udon
Udon & Manga Classics Latest To Quit Diamond, Cancel All Shop Orders
Udon and Manga Classics are the latest to quit Diamond Comic Distributors and cancel all shop orders
Udon Entertainment and Manga Classics have told comic book retailers that they are to halt all shipments to Diamond Comic Distributors until further notice, and that any open Diamond orders should be considered as cancelled. This will also impact on the timeliness of releases such as Mega Man Timelines. In a statement, Udon says;
"UDON Entertainment and its sister-company Manga Classics Inc. announce today that they have halted all shipments of product to Diamond Comic Distributors, until further notice. Any retailers with outstanding orders for new, upcoming, or even existing products should consider those orders cancelled. UDON and Manga Classics ask Retailers and Vendors to seek alternate sources (listed below) to obtain their wide variety of comic books, graphic novels, manga, art books, and other materials.
"With the current state of uncertainty and lack of communication from the new owners to both retailers as well as many publishers, we have to do what is best to serve our customers," said UDON Chief of Operations Erik Ko. "We realize this is a deep inconvenience for many retailers, but we're trying to do our best to serve our partners and fans, while minimizing risk and moving forward in an uncertain time."
"UDON Entertainment is well known for their line of Capcom licensed original comics based on Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, and Mega Man, and for manga and artbooks based on top game and anime properties including Elden Ring, Persona, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more. Manga Classics is the premier publisher of manga adaptations of classic novels, featuring authors from Jane Austen to Charles Dickens to William Shakespeare. Their newest title features Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes.
"For "Direct Market" retailers (i.e. Comic Shops):All Diamond Comics Distribution pre-orders for previously solicited titles releasing in May-August 2025 can be ordered instead through Lunar Distribution.
"One key title affected will be the forthcoming Mega Man Timelines #1, which will receive a new release date of June 25, 2025. 20% of UDON's initial orders on the title came from Diamond Comics accounts. To cover new orders from any former Diamond customers switching over to Lunar, UDON will be producing a 25% overprint on all direct market editions of Mega Man Timelines #1 (ordering info below).
Also to retailers, please update your distribution information. For comic book products, retailers can find UDON's monthly comics offered through Lunar and Universal (in future). For Graphic Novels, Manga, Art books, and Manga Classics titles, please order through our new distribution partner Simon and Schuster.
A message to UDON's Fans: We're sorry for all of the uncertainty and stress that the ongoing Diamond bankruptcy situation is causing you! We hope to continue to make our comics and books available to you with little-to-no interruption. The best thing you can do is remind your local comic shop that you want our comics, and that they are available through Lunar Distribution and Simon & Schuster!UDON Chief Erik Ko and the entire team would like to thank all of their fans and retail partners for their continued support.
