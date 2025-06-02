Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, universal
Universal Distribution Hiring Diamond Staff, Will Enter USA Market?
Gossip: Universal Distribution aere to start distributing comic books in the USA as well as in Canada and the UK?
Article Summary
- Universal Distribution rumored to expand comic book distribution into the USA after success in Canada and UK
- US expansion positions Universal Distribution in direct competition with Ad Populum for market share
- Universal reportedly hiring key ex-Diamond Comic Distribution staffers for new US operations
- Comic industry landscape shifts as Universal and Ad Populum acquire Diamond Comics in bankruptcy auction
We first heard rumours about Universal entering the U.S. market back in February. After that piece, we heard from other sources who indicated that this was unlikely. This seemed to be borne out by the fact that Universal Distribution bought Diamond's Alliance Gaming Distribution arm and, per court documents, is working on acquiring Diamond UK, but left Diamond's U.S. comics business to be acquired by Ad Populum. At the time, that seemed to settle the matter.
Until very recently, when suddenly, I started hearing new information from rather reliable folk on the UK side of things. Namely, Universal Distribution was expanding its comic book distribution services from Canada and the UK into the United States of America. This, of course, would make it a direct competitor for Ad Populum, its joint bidder on the Diamond Comic Distributor assets in the recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction.
And not only the word that Universal is moving such operations into the USA, courtesy of the Alliance Gaming division it has bought, but is also hiring significant numbers of Diamond Comic Distribution staffers who left or were made redundant. You know, as well as Alliance Entertainment (no relation to Alliance Gaming). The appointments have not yet been announced, and the LinkedIn accounts have yet to be updated, because that would really give the game away. But it's going to make whatever comic book industry status that emerges as a result of this look very, very interesting indeed.
