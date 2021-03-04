Infinitely Sunny In Philadelphia – The Daily LITG, 4th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

You can also catch a vlog interview with Matt Garvey embedded above.

Daily LITG: Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG two years ago – Magic Broke Records

And Outlander was getting worse.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse

VP Publishing Dark Horse Comics journalist Glenn Hauman

Randy Stone of Death & Comics

of Death & Comics ComiXology's PR man, Chip Mosher

Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.

