Infinitely Sunny In Philadelphia – The Daily LITG, 4th March 2021

Daily LITG: Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
- The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Lesley-Ann Brandt Checks In from Final Lucifer/Maze Scene- Ever
- DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
- Sholly Fisch And Missing Words In Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus
- Phoenix Really Insists She's Thor's Mother In Avengers #43
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- The King In Black Today – From Freaky To Fearsome To Fabulous
- Joe Madureira Relaunches Battle Chasers #10 Drawn By LuloLullabi
- Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Sells For $11,000
- Marvel Comics' Ike Perlmutter Sues Chubb Over DNA Retrieval
- When Black Panther Kicks Wolverine In The "Infinity Stones"
- Beast Complex: Viz Media to Publish Beastars Spinoff Manga
- Re-Review: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Is Frank Miller Meets John Romita Jr
- Narrowing Down The Candidates For The Next Phoenix Host (Spoilers)
- Peach Momoko Creates Demon Days: Mariko From Marvel In June 2021
- Bad Idea Lied – Hero Trade by David Lapham Now Back Up Strip To Eniac
- Woodrow Phoenix Got Pneumonia, Getting Better, Praises The NHS
LITG two years ago – Magic Broke Records
And Outlander was getting worse.
- A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
- Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
- BC Toy Spotting: NECA TMNT, Funko Galore, WWE, Marvel Legends, and More!
- Has Bryan Hitch Been Drawing Warren Ellis' Batman For 18 Months?
- Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves in Age of X-Man: Prisoner X #1
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics journalist Glenn Hauman
- Randy Stone of Death & Comics
- ComiXology's PR man, Chip Mosher
- Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.
- Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse
- Comics journalist Glenn Hauman
- Randy Stone of Death & Comics
- ComiXology's PR man, Chip Mosher
- Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.
