Manifest, Flash, and Wheel Of Time in The Daily LITG 2nd July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But right now mostly reports and rereports about Zack Snyder's Twitter. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Manifest Creator Jeff Rake Reveals New Plan to Wrap Up Series
- The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- A Legendary Twist: Bidoof Enters Five-Star Raids In Pokémon GO
- Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
- Jay-Z, Blackstone Acquire CGC Parent Certified Collectibles Group
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Loki: [SPOILER] Makes Triumphant Marvel Cinematic Universe Return
- Cable, Krakoan Clones, And Setting Up An Early Inferno? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Previews The Conjuring: The Love #2 With New Pages
- 8 Marvel Variant Covers Celebrating Captain America's 80th Birthday
- PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor, Power Rangers, Usagi, Spider-Man…
- Something Is Killing The Children #17 To Be Bigger Than #18?
- Pat Gleason, Sara Pichelli, Michael Dowling Draw Amazing Spider-Man
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics, In July 2021
- Speculator Corner: Basilisk #1 Second Printing Has Erica Slaughter
- Spawn Vs The Invisibles – Not With Grant Morrison (Spoilers)
- The Rarest Copy Of X-Factor #10 Is Inside Spawn #319
LITG one year ago, Lili Reinhart, Wolverine, Horizon Zero Dawn
Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- A New Look For Wolverine In #3 (Spoilers)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Stalker Stands Its Ground With Prime 1 Studio
- Negan Lives in Today's The Walking Dead Comic About "The New Normal"
- Marvel Comics Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Event
- Will Tom King and Jorge Fornés' Watchmen Comic Be Announced Soon?
- More Gossip on Superman Joining The Authority – Maybe
- Funko SDCC 2020 DC – Black Lightning, Cyborg Superman and More
- Is the Snyder Cut About to Get Joss Whedon Canceled?
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's New Wave Of Toony Terrors Figures
LITG, two years ago
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- "Sandman": Netflix Orders Neil Gaiman Comic Adapt Straight to Series
- Razer Cuts Ties With Gabriela Cattuzzo Over Twitter Comments
- Will Jonathan Hickman's House Of X and Powers Of X Tie In With His Avengers Run?
- "Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters" Set to Raise Eyebrows on Netflix
- Frank Miller Calls "Cursed" His Feminist Retelling of the King Arthur Myth
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Damian Keeng, owner of Orbital Comics in London.
- Dana Lewis, comic book translator for Dark Horse Comics.
- Derek Ruiz, Writer/Editor of Puerto Rico Strong Anthology.
- Daniel Nash, owner of Millennium Comics in Northwich
