Transformers/Jurassic Park Beat Zack Snyder- Daily LITG 1st July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But right now mostly reports and rereports about Zack Snyder's Twitter. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers x Jurassic Park T-Rex and Vehicle Set
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Marvel Comics And Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch Today (Spoilers)
- Hellfire Gala Timeline All Comes To An End With X-Factor (Spoilers)
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- A Legendary Twist: Bidoof Enters Five-Star Raids In Pokémon GO
- Batwoman Beyond Arrives From McFarlane Toys To Save Future Gotham
- X-Factor #10 Explodes On eBay Expecting Media Blitz
- Major Characters Return To Image Comics In Crossover #7 (Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Speculator Corner – Black Cat Annual Selling For Up To $15 On eBay
- Al Ewing, Who Confirmed Loki Was Bisexual, Says He Is As Well
- Marvel Reveals New Mark Brooks Spoiler Cover For Trial Of Magneto #1
- Star Wars' Rebecca Roanhorse & Luca Maresca's Phoenix Song: Echo
- Something Is Killing The Children FCBD Selling for $20 In Advance
- Cable, Krakoan Clones And Setting Up An Early Inferno? (Spoilers)
- Dennis O'Neil By Larry O'Neil in Green Arrow 80th Anniversary
- The Snyder Cat – The Daily LITG, 30th June 2021
LITG one year ago, Wolverine, Red Hood, Superman
Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.
- A New Look For Wolverine In #3 (Spoilers)
- Scott Lobdell Quits Red Hood With #50 Replaced By "Dynamic New Voice"
- Gossip: Superman To Lead The Authority in 2021?
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- 25 Comics You Can Buy Tomorrow as Marvel and DC Skip a Week
- Justice League's Ray Fisher Throws Joss Whedon Under the Bus
- Kelly Fitzpatrick Accuses Nika Harper of Sexual Assault at ECCC
- Funko SDCC 2020 Reveals: San Diego Comic Con Toucan
- DC TV Vs DC Comics Over Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry's as Upset as You are Over Season 11 Order
LITG two years ago
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- "Sandman": Netflix Orders Neil Gaiman Comic Adapt Straight to Series
- Razer Cuts Ties With Gabriela Cattuzzo Over Twitter Comments
- Will Jonathan Hickman's House Of X and Powers Of X Tie In With His Avengers Run?
- "Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters" Set to Raise Eyebrows on Netflix
- Frank Miller Calls "Cursed" His Feminist Retelling of the King Arthur Myth
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Alex Paknadel, co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Kino, writer on Incursion, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed
- Mike Baron, creator of Badger, co-creator of Nexus.
- Luis Guaragna, artist on Strangeways
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
