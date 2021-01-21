New York Transit Museum Talks Comics – Daily LITG, 21st January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokemon Go, Funko POP, She-Hulk, Howard The Phoenix or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Pokemon GO needs researching
- Tasks & Rewards For The Hoenn Celebration Research In Pokémon GO
- She-Hulk: Marvel Studios, Disney+Series Casts Ginger Gonzaga
- Godzilla Vs Kong Pop Vinyls Revealed By Funko During FUN TV
- Lucifer Season 5 Return Not on Netflix's February Calendar (For Now?)
- Superman & Lois Gets 2-Hour Premiere Event; The Flash Delayed
- The Change Tom King Had To Ask Warners About? Batman/Catwoman #2
- Dave Bautista Responds to Mike Pence: You Started a Civil War
- Kyogre & Groudon Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Yen Press Announces 8 New Upcoming Manga and Light Novel Titles
- Speculator Corner: New Iron Fist To Replace Danny Rand?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- IDW Solicitations For April 2021 In Full, From Canto To High Republic
- Wattpad, World's Biggest Prose Site, Bought by Webtoon Parent Naver
- Zenescope Creators On New Comedy Comic Man Goat & the Bunny Man
- Comic Folk React To The Inauguration Of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
- Four More Second Printings For DC Future State Comics
- Clones, Cable And Krakoan Strife – Cable #7 and X-Force #16 Spoilers
- The Old Guard Gets An Anthology Series Too With Brian Bendis And More
- Missy Gets Own Doctor Who Comic For 50th Anniversary Of The Master
- USA Imposes Tariffs On Socialist Terrorist Wakanda in Avengers #41
- Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)
- My Little Pony/Transformers Crossover Gets A Sequel From IDW
- Howard The Phoenix In Today's Avengers #41 – And for President?
- Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman's Final Issue – Venom #200 or Venom #36
- Chip Zdarsky/Pasqual Ferry's What If Peter Parker Was Venom Instead?
LITG – One year ago, The US loved Black Panther more than any
And Hulu had something new.
- America's Favourite Superhero Movie Is Black Panther, Britain's Is Captain Marvel
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Gets A New Patch With Content
- Joe Biden Insults Game Developers, Calls Them "Little Creeps"
- This is the Way to Our Mandalorian Funko Pop Review [Part 1]
- James Tynion IV Reveals Brand New Character, Punchline, in Upcoming Batman
- Funko London Toy Fair 2020 Reveals: Wallace and Gromit, MOTU!
- London Toy Fair Funko Pop Reveals – Harry Potter
- REVIEW: Legion Of Super-Heroes #3 — "That's All Very Weird"
- Fanboy Rampage: Image Comics Vs Boom Studios – What's a Comic Creator To Do?
Two years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage
And DC was leaking.
- DC Comics Cancels Titans and Damage in April
- Almost All of DC Comics' April 2019 Solicitations, Leaked
- Who Will Be the New Thanos in Next Week's Guardians of the Galaxy #1?
- Overwatch Reveals a Couple 2019 Lunar Skins on Social Media
- Leslie Jones is Super Pissed About 'Ghostbusters 3'
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Happening today…
Because things are still going down.
- Greenville Comic Book Club by W. Walworth Harrison Public Library – Greenville, Texas, Online Event, 7pm ET
- Digital Discussion – Underground Heroes: New York Transit In The Comics, event by New York Transit Museum, 2-3 pm ET. New York City's rich visual vernacular is a colourful setting for illustrated stories, so it comes as no surprise that our iconic transportation system has played a starring role in comics and graphic novels. Over the years, artists have been inspired to place the stories of humans, superheroes, monsters, and more in the city's neighbourhoods and on public transit. Join Associate Curator Jodi Shapiro as we take a virtual ride through the recent exhibition, "Underground Heroes: New York Transit in the Comics". Discover the ways that satirical cartoons, comic strips, and comic books by a range of visual storytellers have been used to bring the stories- and histories- of New York to life.
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shannon Eric Denton, comics creator and editor
- Dave Carr, Doctor Who comics artist
- Mark Martin of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics.
- Rich Rankin, artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech
- Carla Speed McNeil, creator of Finder, co-creator of No Mercy
