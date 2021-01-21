New York Transit Museum Talks Comics – Daily LITG, 21st January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokemon Go, Funko POP, She-Hulk, Howard The Phoenix or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Greenville Comic Book Club by W. Walworth Harrison Public Library – Greenville, Texas, Online Event, 7pm ET

Digital Discussion – Underground Heroes: New York Transit In The Comics, event by New York Transit Museum, 2-3 pm ET. New York City's rich visual vernacular is a colourful setting for illustrated stories, so it comes as no surprise that our iconic transportation system has played a starring role in comics and graphic novels. Over the years, artists have been inspired to place the stories of humans, superheroes, monsters, and more in the city's neighbourhoods and on public transit. Join Associate Curator Jodi Shapiro as we take a virtual ride through the recent exhibition, "Underground Heroes: New York Transit in the Comics". Discover the ways that satirical cartoons, comic strips, and comic books by a range of visual storytellers have been used to bring the stories- and histories- of New York to life.

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shannon Eric Denton , comics creator and editor

, comics creator and editor Dave Carr, Doctor Who comics artist

Doctor Who comics artist Mark Martin of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics.

of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics. Rich Rankin , artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech

, artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech Carla Speed McNeil, creator of Finder, co-creator of No Mercy

