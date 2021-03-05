Pokémon GO, Wolverine and Lucifer – The Daily LITG, 5th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Wolverine, and Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Today Is The First Team GO Rocket Hour In Pokémon GO
- The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Thanks Tom Ellis, Will Miss Beating Up PA
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Nightman Not Leaveth McElhenney
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: Joss Whedon Post Was "A Call to Action"
- The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
- Marvel Cuts The Cord And Cancels Cable With #12 In June
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Niantic Fixes The Catch Rate of Certain Species In Pokémon GO
- Pokémon TCG Drops New Shining Fates & First Partner Packs Tomorrow
- Mongolian Wind: Magnetic Press to Publish Lavish Artbook by Lu Ming
- Glarien from Charlie Stickney & Romina Moranelli Expands White Ash
- Grimm Fairy Tales Hits #50 Again in Zenescope's June 2021 Releases
- Alternate Reality Comic Black Cotton #1 Goes to Second Print
- Why Does James Bond Join Blofeld In James Bond: Agent Of Spectre?
- Jim Shooter Recalls Counterfeit Valiant Comics Sting in New Interview
- FOMO Of A Black Superman – Action Comics #9 (2012) $2000 On eBay
- Marvel Comics To Publish Marvel Voices: Pride For Pride Month?
- Caroline Leigh Layne Replaces Rebekah Isaacs On Money Shot From Vault
- 134,000 Copies Of Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Still To Come To Comic Shops
- Webhead, Taegukgi, Spider-Man and Alien Top Advance Reorders
- "Racist Gandalf" Used By English Holiday Park To Blacklist Irish
- Hannibal Tabu and Quinn McGowan's Project: Wildfire From Second Sight
- Kev F Sutherland – A Graphic Novelist In Search Of An Agent
LITG one year ago – WildCATS was beginning to return
And comics were jumping in price again.
- The Return of WildCATS and All the Delicious Contradictions Of The DC Timeline in Flash #750 (Spoilers)
- Man Who Writes 6-Dollar X-Men Comics Amused by How Affordable They Used to Be
- Jay Garrick Was Now Inspired By Wonder Woman in 1940 – Flash #750 Spoilers
- Parties And Prejudice On Krakoa, Today (Excalibur #8, Marauders #9 and Strange Academy #1 Spoilers)
- Mongol Brings Warworld to Superman, as Lois Lane Goes Up Against ICE (Spoilers)
- Dan Slott Says Empyre Will Do Things to the Fantastic Four That Cannot Be Undone
- Did Gotham Have A Zorro? Batman #90 Spoilers
- Justice League Odyssey #19 Keeps Rewriting the Timeline Too (Spoilers)
- The Cartmel Masterplan is Now the Chibnall Masterplan – 19 Questions (And Some Answers) From Doctor Who Finale
- "Riverdale" Season 4 "Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For" [PREVIEW]
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Andrea Mutti, artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never
- Sam Eggleston, writer on Combat Jacks.
- Thom Pratt, Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC
- Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and Justice Society of America.
