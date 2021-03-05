Pokémon GO, Wolverine and Lucifer – The Daily LITG, 5th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG.

Team GO Rocket promo image in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Wolverine, and Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Today Is The First Team GO Rocket Hour In Pokémon GO
  2. The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  3. Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Thanks Tom Ellis, Will Miss Beating Up PA
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Nightman Not Leaveth McElhenney
  5. Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: Joss Whedon Post Was "A Call to Action"
  6. The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
  7. Marvel Cuts The Cord And Cancels Cable With #12 In June
  8. Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  9. Niantic Fixes The Catch Rate of Certain Species In Pokémon GO
  10. Pokémon TCG Drops New Shining Fates & First Partner Packs Tomorrow

LITG one year ago – WildCATS was beginning to return

And comics were jumping in price again.

  1. The Return of WildCATS and All the Delicious Contradictions Of The DC Timeline in Flash #750 (Spoilers)
  2. Man Who Writes 6-Dollar X-Men Comics Amused by How Affordable They Used to Be
  3. Jay Garrick Was Now Inspired By Wonder Woman in 1940 – Flash #750 Spoilers
  4. Parties And Prejudice On Krakoa, Today (Excalibur #8, Marauders #9 and Strange Academy #1 Spoilers)
  5. Mongol Brings Warworld to Superman, as Lois Lane Goes Up Against ICE (Spoilers)
  6. Dan Slott Says Empyre Will Do Things to the Fantastic Four That Cannot Be Undone
  7. Did Gotham Have A Zorro? Batman #90 Spoilers
  8. Justice League Odyssey #19 Keeps Rewriting the Timeline Too (Spoilers)
  9. The Cartmel Masterplan is Now the Chibnall Masterplan – 19 Questions (And Some Answers) From Doctor Who Finale
  10. "Riverdale" Season 4 "Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For" [PREVIEW]

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Andrea Mutti, artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never
  • Sam Eggleston, writer on Combat Jacks.
  • Thom Pratt, Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC
  • Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and Justice Society of America.

