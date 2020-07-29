Pokemon Went – The Daily LITG, 29th July 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Another Marvel comic book off the MIA list, Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker, was dropped, Pokemon Went – as did IDW publisher Jud Meyers. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Pokemon Went – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
- Marvel Comics Cancels Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker?
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Is Getting Summer-Themed Skins
- Lucifer Season 3 Confessions: He's Been Around for a Long, Long Year
- Jonathan Kent's 5G Future – Mon-El As Well? Legion Of Super-Heroes #7
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Why Is IDW's New Publisher, Jud Meyers, On Administrative Leave?
- I May Destroy You Gives Television Its First Watchmen
- New Marvel Figures and Statues Coming Soon from Diamond Select
- 25 Hot Comics Booster Gold to Warrior Nun – Comic Store In Your Future
ICYMI: five more you may prefer
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- Bad Idea Launches The Button When It Gets A Billion Clicks
- Dave Sim to Publish Cerebus in Hardcover Starting With High Society
- First Appearance Of Liveshot in Today's Suicide Squad – Not In The UK
- Wolverine #3 – Yes, It's True. This Man Has Two D**ks [XH]
- UCS Comic Distributors Updates COD and Credit Card Fees
One year ago…
Jonah Weiland became Senior VP of DC Comics one year ago. And that was the last we heard of him…
- "Dragon Quest" Character Date For "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" Leaked
- Blizzard Devs Nerf Moira In "Overwatch" After Community Complaints
- Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
- "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
- Marvel Comics to Publish a $500 X-Men Box Set For 2020
- Val Kilmer, Signing the Chris Achilleos Batman Print He Once Rejected
- [SPOILERS] Spider-Man: Far From Home's Dire Warning about Election 2020 [OPINION]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5: "The Althea Tapes" – Meet "Ed" [Video]
- Comic Store in Your Future – Speculators, Cornered
What's happening today…
It's New Comics Day for everyone apart from DC Comics.
- New Comics Day
- Free Comic Book Summer
- Big Planet Comics Book Club July 2020, 7-8pm EDT
- How to Draw: Diary Comics, Guilderland Public Library, Guilderland, New York 6-7pm EDT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Gail Simone, writer on Deadpool, Birds Of Prey, Batgirl, creator of Crosswind, Welcome to Tranquility and the phrase Women in Refrigerators.
- Lou Frontier, writer on Metamora.
- Phil Lawrence, founder of The Long Beach Comic Expo
- Lovern Kindzierski, comic book writer, colourist.
