Seth McFarlane, Michael Sheen, Aquaman – Daily LITG August 14th 2020

Yesterday, that saw repeated coverage of the big changes behind DC Comics layoffs but also Seth McFarlane, Supernatural at the Metaverse and major changes and delays to the TMNT Last Ronin series.
Seth McFarlane, Michael Sheen and Aquaman and the ten most-read stories yesterday.
The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts, but Aquaman leaving us would have been too soon — and part of something bigger.
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
- Supernatural: Michael Sheen Greets Misha Collins with Castiel Cosplay
- DC Comics to Cancel Aquaman With #65 In November
- The Office is Getting a New Wave of Funko Pops with Exclusives
- Evidence Of A DC Change Already – Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- DC Comics Layoff Details Confirmed By Letter From Letterer
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird's TMNT Last Ronin Delayed With Big Changes
- Stargirl, White Canary Get Their Turn; Jim Lee Designs DC's Trinity
- Detective Comics #1027 Is Not The Thousandth Batman Issue…
- Ric Grayson No More – Nightwing Gets His Memory Back Next Month
ICYMI: Five more you may prefer.
A number of these landed last night but, especially for DC layoffs, will have a major impact.
- DC Comics Appoints New General Manager to Start In Mid-September
- The Hägar The Horrible Strip That Inspires Joe Biden Every Day
- Boom Orders Retailers Destroy Faithless II #2 Second Printing
- Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Pulp Sells Out Through Amazon
- In One Month Netflix Tripled Old Guard's Lifetime Comic Book Sales
One year ago.
I wonder if shoplifting is down in this time of shutdown and pandemic?
- New Youngblood Publisher Will Meet Alan Moore's Conditions, No Matter How Outrageous
- The Thief Who Tried to Sell Comics Back to the Store She Robbed Them From
- Can Moira MacTaggert's Multiple Lives Explain The Dead X-Men? [X-ual Healing 8-7-13]
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban's Looking a Little "Butcher'd" [IMAGE]
- Twitch Employees To Openly Testify In Phantoml0rd Lawsuit
- Marvel Comics' November 2019 Solicitations For #DawnOfX X-Men, X-Force, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, Marauders and Excalibur
- Tomorrow's Captain Marvel #9 – Not The Comic Some Speculators Thought it Might Be (Spoilers)
- Marvel TV's Loeb: "Adventure into Fear," Howard the Duck, Netflix & More!
- Marvel Comics Brings Back the Die-Cut Cover to JJ Abrams' Spider-Man #1
- Tarantino Responds to Bruce Lee Depiction Criticism in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Should We Brush Up On Our Phalanx Before Reading Tomorrow's Powers Of X #2? (Potential Spoilers)
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Metaverse, online comic-con from ReedPOP
- Ssalefish Comics Ssummer Ssale August 14-16, Ssalefish Comics Greensboro, Ssalefish Comics Concord and Ssalefish Comics
- Jason Faunt at AlleyCat Comics, Chicago, IL 1-4pm CDT.
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- James Hodgkins/Jimmy Broxton, artist on Saucer Country.
- Gary O'Donnell, artist on FutureQuake.
- Tim Daniel, comics colourist
- Drew Bittner, comics editor.
