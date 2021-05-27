Slaying Demons in The Daily LITG, 27th May 2021
Daily LITG: Slaying Demons
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Funko Breaks the Internet With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
- DC Teases Justice Society Of America with Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch
- Remembering The Best Glitch In Pokémon GO History
- The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trio Signal Season 15 First Day Back
- Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween
- DC Comics' August 2021 Solicits Frankensteined (UPDATE)
- DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again
- The Bad Guy On The Cover of Detective Comics #27 Finally Gets A Name
- Funko Reveals Día de Muertos DC Comics and Gabriel Iglesias Pops
- The One Big Spoiler Of Laila Starr #1
- Something Is Killing The Children #17 Double Tops Advance Reorders
- DC Comics Promises a New Stargirl Comic, With Stargirl #1 Soon
- Matthew Rosenberg Writes The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox From DC
- Other History Of The DC Universe Gives Us a Gotham Monopoly Board
- Huntress Back-Up Strip Invades Detective Comics #1036 Main Feature
- Josh Williamson On Bringing Back Connor Hawke, Lian and Roy Harper
- Black Swan & XXL – Meet The New Assassin Character Finds Of Robin #2
- Dynamite Get Double FOC Sales Jumps For Red Sonja and Bettie Page
- Lobo's Back is Back For Crush & Lobo
- Action Lab Launches Citizen #1 in August 2021 Solicits
- "Worlds Will Live" – Josh Williamson Sells Infinite Frontier #1
- Dancing With The Dragon and Action Tank in Scout August 2021 Solicits
- Eric Powell and Lucky Yates's New Comic, Lester Of The Lesser Gods
- Good Boy Magazine #1 – Indie Comics Anthology From Silver Sprocket
- Adventures Of Adrienne James Launches in Heavy Metal August Solicits
- Turning The Volume Back Down To One, The Daily LITG, 25th of May 2021
LITG one year ago – Christian Cooper
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper – no relation. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
- Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Kicks Us in Our Season 2 Feels
- Legend of Korra Cast Returns for Second Dark Horse Comic Book Reading
- Psych Star James Roday on Why Twin Peaks, Bobby Briggs Mattered
- Magic: The Gathering Announces Full Sleeves Secret Lair Drop
- What Was All That About Batman Sitting Down in Harley Quinn S02E05?
- Where In The World is Batman/Catwoman by Tom King and Clay Mann?
- Marvel Comics Cancels Living Vampire, Dark Marvel and Sneaker Variants
- Norman Reedus: Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Goes Game of Thrones
- That New DC Comics Origin For The Joker in Walmart Batman Giant #5
LITG two years ago – Miller Time
From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.
- American Horror Story': Billie Lourd Confirms 'AHS: 1984' Return [Report]
- 'The Walking Dead': Rick Grimes Film Update Soon, 'GoT' Finale, More
- Frank Miller's Superman: Year One is in Continuity With Dark Knight Returns
- 'Arrow' Season 8: Emily Bett Rickards on a Possible Final Season Return
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 25th May 2019 – "DC is Beginning to Stand for "Disaster Coming"
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jessica Tseang, comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics
- Carrie Spiegle, comic book letterer
- Vince Westerband, of webcomic Life In Strangeville
- George Freeman, comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon.
- Mark Wheatley, founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent.
- Charles Santino, comics writer, adapted Ayn Rand's Anthem.
- Andrew Dabb, comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural.
- Felix Serrano, comics colourist
- Richard Isanove, comics colourist
- Ian Gould, comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games
- Hart Fisher, writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer
- Todd Mulrooney, artist on Narcopolis: Continuum
-
