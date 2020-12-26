SNL, Firefly, Riverdale, Spider-Man, DC – Daily LITG Boxing Day 2020

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Firefly, Riverdale, Spider-Man, SNL or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Saturday Night Live released some rehearsal footage from The Grinch sketch. (Image: NBC screencap)
LITG: Saturday Night Live NBC screencap

Daily LITG: Firefly, Batmobile and SNL – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

  1. Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs Yellow Contacts
  2. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  3. Riverdale Season 5: Veronica's Strut Gets Better Over Time (Jump)
  4. Spider-Man To Get A Brand New Costume For Christmas
  5. A Third Wave Of Job Cuts In The New Year For DC Comics and Warners
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Yule Log Gives Implication of Warmth
  7. Pokémon GO's Best & Worst Of 2020: Best New Features
  8. The New Look Batmobile From Batman #106 (Preview)
  9. The Stand Lets You Unleash "Captain Trips" on Your Holidays for Free
  10. Sneek Peek at Brian Bendis and David Marquez' Justice League

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

LITG one year ago… that Just Dance 2020 article hit No 1 for the first time.

And Doomsday Clock was having issues.

  1. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  2. Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
  3. Donny Cates is Making Thor is His New Cosmic Title (Spoilers)
  4. The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
  5. What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
  6. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  7. Doomsday Clock as a Love Letter to Superman (Spoilers)
  8. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 7 Gets Timey-Wimey Preview
  9. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  10. Will Connective Tissue Tie Iron Man 2020 and Empyre Together? (Spoilers)

LITG two years ago… we have fewer comics

And Karen loved Jodie.

  1. No New DC Comics Tomorrow – and One Fewer Image Comic Than You Were Expecting
  2. God of War Creator David Jaffe Slams Beyond Good and Evil 2 Critics
  3. Timeless: Our Final Thoughts on 'The Miracle of Christmas'
  4. Doctor Who: Karen Gillen Pens Op-Ed Praising Jodie Whittaker
  5. Overwatch is Handing Out Five Free Holiday Loot Boxes

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Kenny Penman, Publisher of Blank Slate Books and co-owner of Forbidden Planet International
  • Lauren Brown, creator of Norovirus
  • Comics journalist Gary Gray.
  • Steve Saffel, former Marvel editor, Senior Acquisitions Editor at Titan Books.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Firefly, Zack Snyder, Rick & Morty or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


+
+++

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  