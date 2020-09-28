SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG 28th September 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Gerry Conway remaking the comics industry or running around chasing Pokémon Go. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
- Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Full Reveal from Hasbro
- Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
- Riverdale Season 5 Update: Leather Masks, Wigs & Knives Sound Normal
- What Are the Shiny Rates For Mega Raids In Pokémon GO?
- That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Obscure Comics: The Dark Knight & The Dark Knight Rises Prologues
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,
Not everything of note makes the traffic grade…
- Taboo of Black Eyed Peas Talks New Werewolf by Night Marvel Comic
- This Week, Marvel Comics #1000 Page Ties Into X Of Swords (Previews)
- Piranha Comics Wants To Employ Former Comic Shop Employees In London
- Image Comics Tell Retailers That The Scumbag is The New Deadpool
- Scout Comics Inks Distribution Deal with Simon & Schuster
One year ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America
And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.
- Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
- Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
- "Spider-Man": Sony, Disney/Marvel Set for New Tom Holland Film [Report]
- "Crisis": Brandon Routh "Kingdom Come" Superman Image Released
- When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
- Speculator Corner: Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1, the Hot Comic Next Wednesday?
- Spawn #300 Second Biggest Seller in 2019 – Beating Absolute Carnage, DCeased and House Of X
- Dark Horse Continues Bioware's Dragon Age in New Comic Blue Wraith
- Marvel Shows Off Their 2099 Variants for November
- Marvel Zombies Renames From Respawn To Resurrection – Did Todd McFarlane Have a Word?
- Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
- DC First: Flash and Superman #1 Added to New Printing of Geoff Johns' Flash Omnibus Vol 1
- DC Comics Delays Stjepan Sejic's Harleen #2 to Give Retailers a Chance to Up Their Orders
- Atari & Arcade1Up Enter Into Exclusive Arcade Partnership
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
- New Art Team for Marvel's Spider-Marriage in Black Cat Annual #1
- "WWE 2K20" Reveals More Info Content & Online Features
- Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
- Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?
Two years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle
Damn. He would have only been sixty.
- Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
- Batpenis Strikes Again – DC Comics Won't Reprint Batman: Damned #1 – and #2 is Late
- That New Sean Gordon Murphy Series is Actually Batman: Curse of the White Knight
- So About That Millennium Falcon Ride Coming to Disneyland
- The First Official Trailer For FOX's Dark Phoenix is Here
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Comic Book Club, Hosted by Calvert Library, online discussion of the graphic novel Nimona by Noelle Stevenson. 6:30 – 7:30 PM EDT
- The Horror! The Horror: Comics, Censorship, and the Comics Code, Online Event, Hosted by Longwood University Library and Scott McDarmont as part of Banned Books Week. 3:30 – 5 PM EDT
- Comic Book Heroes: Costume Fashion Design, Online Event, Hosted by Columbia Public Library, Columbia IL, 2 – 3 PM CDT
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Greg Weisman, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.
- GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale.
- Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational Elephantman, Tom Ward.
- Michael Eury, comics journalist.
- Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.
