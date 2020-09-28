SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG 28th September 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Gerry Conway remaking the comics industry or running around chasing Pokémon Go. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,

Not everything of note makes the traffic grade…

One year ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.

Two years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn. He would have only been sixty.

LITG: What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Greg Weisman, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.

comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show. GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale.

Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational Elephantman, Tom Ward.

Michael Eury, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Punisher, Pokemon Go, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.