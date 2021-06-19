Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack, Daily LITG 19th June 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack – The Daily LITG, 19th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
- Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
- DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
- Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
- DC Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
- Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
- Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
- Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Card Back Designs For Maul and Ahsoka
- Jude Ellison S. Doyle, A.L. Kaplan Open Maw at BOOM! Studios
- Ed Piskor's Red Room #3 Gets A TMNT Cover From Jim Rugg
- First Riddler in Detective Comics #140 Hits Record $456,000 at Auction
- Black Canary Teams Up In Deathstroke Inc #1 Howard Porter Art Preview
- Art Preview – Cavan Scott & Jose Luis Titans United #1 From DC Comics
- Dark Ages by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello Off the Marvel MIA List
- Another New Batman Character Debuts In Batman #112 – Peacekeeper X
- DC Comics Cancels Batman/Superman In September With #22
- The Terror of Bill Everett's Venus #18 Cover Story, Up for Auction
- PrintWatch: BRZRKR #1 Gets 5th Printing, Save Yourself #1 Gets 2nd
- ABLAZE Publishing Announces September Comics and Graphic Novels
- Image Unleashes Dothraki Horde of Variants for Emilia Clarke's MOM
- LATE: Spider-Man And The Sinister War
- DC Connect Catalogue Returns To Print In Eleven Days
- Milestone Compendium One – 1300 Pages Of Classic Milestone Comics
- Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG, 18th June 2021
LITG one year ago, Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis
Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time. I hope you understood why sometimes these stories take longer to publish than others.
- DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Immortal Hulk to End With Its Fiftieth Issue
- Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
- DC Comics Rumoured to Expand Walmart Presence
- Naruto Shippuden SDCC 2020 Exclusives Arrive at Entertainment Earth
- DC Adds John Byrne Generations, Grant Morrison Superman Omnibuses
- It's Not Just Cameron Stewart – The Daily LITG, 18th June 2020
- Surprise New Walking Dead Comic – Negan Lives – For July 1st
LITG two years ago, Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend
Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?
- Now Marvel Teases Spider-Man Z
- UNIQLO Shows Off A New Blizzard Entertainment Collection
- Watch Out Lois Lane, Frank Miller's Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend
- Jim Lee Draws Spider-Man, Michonne, and Spawn For San Diego Comic-Con's 50th Anniversary
- The Time The Hulk Beat the Crap Out of Hulk Hogan in Marvel Comics Presents
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment
- Dan Fraga, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.
- Andy Liegl, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment
- David Accampo, writer of Lost Angels
- Gabe Fieramosco, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment
- Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
