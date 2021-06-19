Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack, Daily LITG 19th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack – The Daily LITG, 19th June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time. I hope you understood why sometimes these stories take longer to publish than others.

LITG two years ago, Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan Buckley , President of Marvel Entertainment

, President of Marvel Entertainment Dan Fraga , artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.

, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show. Andy Liegl , Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment

, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment David Accampo , writer of Lost Angels

, writer of Lost Angels Gabe Fieramosco , comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment

, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

