The Punisher Skull In The Daily LITG, 9th of August 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion
- Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
- Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
- Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium
- Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]
- The Sandman Casting Confirmed, Set Safety; American Gods Still Alive?
- Supergirl: Jon Cryer & Jesse Rath Do Right By The CW Series' Last Day
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Focus: Willow's Slayer-Witch Daughter
- Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Why Scott Snyder Went To ComiXology Originals For Eight New Comics
- Director Bones Saving DC From Crossovers (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
- Uncle Sam as a Superhero in National Comics, Up for Auction
- Upstaged, a Nonbinary Graphic Novel by My Little Pony's Robin Easter
- Rodney Barnes & Jason Shawn Alexander Adapt Blacula as Graphic Novel
- The Wild Worlds of Chesler's Punch Comics, Up for Auction
- Sean Gordon Murphy Previews Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
- What is DCDKOS? Tom Taylor Teases Secret Comic Book Dream Project
- Surviving the Future in Crossed+100 1 Signed by Alan Moore, at Auction
- Rachel Elliott Auctions Middle-Grade OGN The Real Riley Mayes
- Corto Maltese is More Than DC's Despotic South America Country
- Naruto Forms Champion's First Anime-Based Apparel Collection
- Batman #111 Beats X-Men #2 To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- LeVar Burton Deserved Better in The Daily LITG, 8th of August 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokemon, IDW, Walking Dead and Naughty Wolverine
That is not a good look, IDW… or for Wolverine, frankly.
- Is The Making A Splash Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Report Claims IDW Has Fired New Publisher Jud Meyers
- The Walking Dead Wins Trademark Battle Over The Toking Dead
- Transformers Optimus Prime Gets New Figure from Hasbro/Threezero
- Did Wolverine Just Use Magneto's Helmet As A Urinal?
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Magikarp Community Day Guide: Don't Miss Shiny Gyarados
- Punchline Vs. Harley Quinn Round 2 in Batman #98…
- Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
- Yen Press Announces 10 New Manga and Light Novels for August
- Will DIE-Namite Publish With Or Without Green Hornet?
- Further Delays In Richard Meyer Vs Mark Waid Case
- Looper Showed China Its Future to Get Time Travel Past Censors
- Marvel, Titan, Dark Horse Release Free Comic Book Day 2020 Digitally
- Red Dawn 2012 Remake Tainted Sony and MGM In China For Years
- Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
LITG two years ago,
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…
- Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
- Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
- "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
- All of DC Comics' November 2019 Acetate Covers, Animated
- Moira MacTaggert – an Omega Level Mutant? "House Of X" #2 Spoilers
- "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
- Joe Manganiello Designs An Evil Tortle For "Dungeons & Dragons"
- Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
- "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
- House of X #2 Plagued by Typos, Hickman Reveals [Spoilers]
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Bob McLeod, co-creator of The New Mutants, creator of Superhero ABC for HarperCollins,artist on Hulk, Action Comics, Star Wars, Spider-Man
- Rick Leonardi, co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Spider-Man, Nightwing.
- Jim Asmus, co-creator of Evolution, writer on Gambit, Generation Hope, Quantum & Woody.
- Shon C Bury of Space Goat Productions
- Mark Braun, artist on Slimer.
- Lou Manna, artist on Champions, Icicle, Infinity Inc
- Steve Gallacci, creator of Albedo Anthropomorphics.
- Steve Moncuse, creator of Fish Police.
