The Witcher, The Boys, Pokemon – The Daily LITG, 15th September 2020

Pokemon, Witcher, Boys, Karate Kid and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- Top 5 Most Useful Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- For All Mankind: The Real Sci-Fi Battlestar Galactica Should've Been
- Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
- Gossip: Big Writer Changes at DC Comics For 2021
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: DC Toys Reveal New Look For The Joker
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday
5G may have been cancelled but its ephemera still find ways to come to the surface.
- DC Comics Recycles Gary Frank 5G Generations Covers For Death Metal
- Ice Cream Man Gets A $100 Thank You Foil Variant As a Cherry On Top
- Image Comics to Publish Jared Muralt's The Fall In English
- Dave McKean and Jorge González Announce Collaboration Tomorrow
- Stephen W. Martin and Lin Pham Create Nancy Spector Graphic Novels
One year ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.
While we were buying the Snyder Cut.
- Marvel Comics Cancels Their Future…. Foundation
- "The Orville": What the Series Can Teach "Star Trek: Discovery" [OPINION]
- Doomsday Clock #12 – In Or Out Of Continuity?
- "Rick and Morty," "Archer" & More: Animated & Overrated [OPINION]
- This is How Tom King's Batman Ends… Not With a Bang, But With a POW!
- Meet Anthony Marques, the New Owner of The Kubert School
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Rob Liefeld Says the Watchmen Movie is Better Than the Comic
- Nightwing and the Teen Titans Are Coming Soon to Kotobukiya
Two years ago, we had Gaimainsplaining.
While Marvel Comics was trying to cancel the Vision comic for still-dubious reasons.
- Marvel Preview Reveals Rogue is Secret Daughter of Professor X and Lilandra
- When Richard Meyer Tried To Gaimansplain Neil Gaiman Over His Own Career
- 19 Revealed DC Comics Covers for October and November From Jenny Frison, Jim Lee, Bill Sienkiewicz, Frank Cho and More
- Marvel Asked Chelsea Cain to Keep Vision Cancellation "Clean and Quiet"
- 3 New Images From Titans Featuring a New Look at Jason Todd
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Galactic Comics & Games September 2020 Paint Contest "3 Choices", Statesboro GA, noon-3pm EDT
- Webinar: Creating Interactive Comics with Mental Canvas, 1 – 2:30 pm EDT
- Comic Book Club: Gerry Duggan and Sean Chen, 7 – 8 pm EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ed Solomon, writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed
- Chris Wildgoose, artist of Porcelain, Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker & Alienated.
- IDW Senior Editor Scott Dunbier
- Tony Wolf, writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials.
- The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde co-creator, Sam Hart.
- Jesse Leon McCann, writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics.
- Co-creator of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, Salgood Sam.
- Alan Light, founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG.
- And CBG staff editor Kim Metzger
- Carol Lay, alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics.
- Colourist on The Spirit, Peter Poplaski
- Chris Crosby, founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity.
- Italian artist for StarComics and Sergio Bonelli Editore, Giancarlo Caracuzzo
- Max Douglas aka Salgood Sam, cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher.
- Comic book colourist Laura Martin
- Mark Stokes, comic book creator of Zombie Boy.
- Creative Director/Consultant at Alpha Channel Books, Ashley Fox.
